Tusculum's Jones Selected For SAC Hall Of Fame

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Doug Jones, Tusculum University’s all-time winningest baseball coach, has been named to the induction class of the South Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame, league officials announced Wednesday.

This year’s SAC Hall of Fame class includes Jones, Anderson cross country runner Whitney Bishoff, Carson-Newman football defensive back Joe Fishback, Wingate volleyball All-American Stormi Gale, and Lenoir-Rhyne cross country runner Kate Griewisch Ryan. The SAC will also honor Mars Hill alum Mike Kelly with the Conference’s Distinguished Alumni Award as part of this year’s induction class.

“Congratulations to these six exceptional individuals on being selected to the Hall of Fame,” said SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz. “These men and women epitomize the academic and athletic excellence the SAC is known for and their successes while student-athletes and after graduation further exemplify that. We look forward to celebrating their numerous accomplishments on May 22.”

Jones becomes the 11th Tusculum representative named to the SAC Hall of Fame. He joins former TU greats Ed Hoffmeyer (athletic director), Lesley Murray Hawk (tennis/basketball), Ricardo Colclough (football), Alan Dunn (football), Amanda Musick Hale (cross country), Bob Dibble (golf coach), Dr. Nancy B. Moody (president), Corey Russell (football), Dr. Jarrell NeSmith (football) and Jasmine Gunn (basketball).

The Norfolk, Virginia, native served as coach of the Tusculum baseball program for 21 seasons where he amassed a career record of 705-412-1. His 705 wins are the second-most in SAC history. Jones guided the Pioneers to winning seasons in 18 of his 21 years, including a string of 17 consecutive winning seasons from 2002-2017, and a 14-year span from 2004-2017, that saw the Pioneers reach 30-plus wins each year, including five seasons with 40 or more victories.

Under Jones’ leadership, the Pioneers won five SAC Championships, four SAC Tournament titles, and made seven trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament. He was named SAC Coach of the Year three times and mentored 86 SAC All-Conference performers, including four SAC Players of the Year and five SAC Pitchers of the Year.

Off the field, Jones served on several baseball committees, including serving as the chair of the NCAA Division II Southeast Region Baseball Committee and chair of the NCAA Division II National Baseball Committee. He served as the baseball coach and Director of Athletics at Tusculum from 2016-2018 before retiring from coaching.

Currently, Jones serves the Vice President of Athletics and University Initiatives at Tusculum, a post he has held since November 2015.

The South Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame Banquet will take place as part of the Conference’s spring meetings in Greenville, South Carolina, on May 22.