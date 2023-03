L.B. Yancey Elementary School third grader Mariah Hawkins-Hernandez is the latest Student Spotlight winner, as of Tuesday morning. Kellen Holtzman/Dispatch Staff

HENDERSON — Remember math? For many, it isn’t easy. But for this week’s Student Spotlight, math seems as natural as breathing.

Mariah Hawkins-Hernandez is L.B. Yancey Elementary’s Student Spotlight this year, having been nominated by her math teacher, Estelle Mangum.