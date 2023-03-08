Jim Boeheim leaves Syracuse after 47 years in charge of the men's basketball team

Jim Boeheim, the longest actively tenured head coach in Division One NCAA basketball and the second-winningest coach in its history, is no longer in charge of the Orange men's basketball team at Syracuse University.

The school confirmed in a statement that longtime assistant head coach Adrian Autry will be taking over next season.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Orange fell on a buzzer-beating shot to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the second round of the ACC Tournament - ending Syracuse's season at 17-15.

The school did not confirm whether or not the decision to move on to Autry was theirs or if Boeheim officially retired.

However, in a press conference following Wednesday's loss, Boeheim told reporters, 'I gave my retirement speech last week and nobody picked up on it'.

Syracuse University chancellor Kent Syverud said in a statement, 'There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today.

'Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction.

'I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be 'Forever Orange.''

The school's athletic director John Wildhack, a former executive at ESPN, said that Boeheim's tenure is one to be remembered.

'I have spent my entire career surrounded by the biggest and best names in professional and intercollegiate athletics. Few people are on the same playing field as Coach Boeheim.

'Jim Boeheim is synonymous with excellence, grit and determination. Jim is a rare breed of coach, building a program that is among the best in college basketball for nearly five decades.

'I am incredibly grateful for what he has done for Syracuse Basketball, Syracuse Athletics and Syracuse University as a whole.'

Autry, a longtime assistant who has been at Syracuse since 2011 and the associate head coach since 2016, follows a similar path as Boeheim - having played under him from 1990-1994.

'There have been very few stronger influential forces in my life than Syracuse University and Jim Boeheim,' Autry said in his statement.

'They have both played such important roles and without either of them, I am certain I would not have this incredible opportunity before me. I have spent much of my time in the game of basketball learning from Jim and am so grateful to him for preparing me to carry on the winning tradition that is Orange Basketball.

'It's hard to imagine a world without him on the bench, but together with our coaches, student-athletes and fans, we will build on decades of success as a winning program.'

Wildhack stood behind his new coach - who may be met with some feelings of backlash, uncertainty, or apprehension from those who live in 'The Salt City', just because he isn't Boeheim.

'It's rare that a program has as deep of a coaching bench as we do here at Syracuse. We are fortunate to have someone of Coach Autry's talent, experience and character taking the reins of Syracuse basketball.' says Wildhack.

'Not only is he an exceptional Xs and Os coach, he's also an outstanding recruiter, selfless mentor, dedicated community leader and a passionate Orange ambassador. I am thrilled to see what he will do with this program as its head coach.'

Boeheim was born in the town of Lyons, New York - located near Rochester. From there, he went on to play at Syracuse for four seasons as a guard.

After playing professionally in minor basketball leagues, Boeheim returned to Central New York as an assistant under then-coach Roy Danforth for eight seasons.

He took over as head coach of the Orange in 1976 and had been in charge ever since. His efforts transformed Syracuse into a national power in college basketball, turning the 2-3 zone defense into a trademark.

Over his 47-year career, Boeheim won the 2003 national championship. He also made it to the national title games of 1987 and 1996 - which he lost. Boeheim also reached the Final Four in 2013 and 2016.

Boeheim also retires with ten Big East regular season titles and five Big East Tournament titles - but never won an ACC crown after Syracuse moved to that conference in the fall of 2013.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.

At Syracuse, he coached such notable players as the late Dwayne 'Pearl' Washington, Sherman Douglas, Derrick Coleman, Billy Owens, Lawrence Moten, and Carmelo Anthony.

Internationally, Boeheim was a longtime assistant with Team USA alongside friend Mike Krzyzewski - winning three-straight Olympic gold medals from 2008-2016.

He also won gold at the FIBA World Championships in 2010 and 2014, grabbing bronze in 1990 and 2006.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2001, and subsequently established a foundation dedicated to child welfare as well as cancer treatment and prevention.

Boeheim was not without his controversies. Notoriously prickly, smug, and stand-offish with the press, his mocking of a reporters height in March of 2021 was just one of many examples of his often polarizing personality.

Another controversy surrounded his retirement - or, rather, the retirement that never was. Boeheim was initially set to step down in March of 2018 and was supposed to leave his job in the hands of assistant Mike Hopkins.

However, he chose to extend his contract - forcing Hopkins to leave for the job at Washington. Boeheim had a combined record of just 89-70 in the seasons since.

Then, there's the matter of the number of wins he truly has. Boeheim has a record of 1,116-440 over his career, however the NCAA has vacated 101 wins due to violations. That leaves his official number of wins at 1,015.

In February of 2019, Boeheim struck and killed a man on Interstate 690 outside the city proper when a car stopped in the road shortly after a game against Louisville.

Boeheim moved around the car, but struck and killed the man, who was a passenger. Field, speed, and sobriety tests determined the coach was speeding, but Boeheim was not charged.