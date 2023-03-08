RODGERS WATCH: SI’s Albert Breer Projects Price of Trading for Green Bay Quarterback

The four-time NFL MVP could cost the Jets a pair of draft picks

The New York Jets may not be forced to spend much draft capital to acquire Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In his latest online mailbag , Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer speculated the trade cost for Rodgers to be no more than two NFL Draft picks.

“...let’s say this year’s second-rounder (43rd) and a conditional 2025 pick that’ll ride on how well Rodgers plays, and whether he plays in ’24. I might be wrong, but based on what I know, I don’t think the Jets will have to give up this year’s first-round pick.”

Despite the reasonable price to acquire Rodgers, a four-time National Football League MVP, via trade, there are still numerous factors complicating the matter

After pointing out the immensely expensive roster bonus due to Rodgers for the 2023 season, Breer noted that “there’s a narrow path to landing Rodgers.”

Breer, who answered two questions related to the Rodgers’ situation, reported that Rodgers would be guaranteed more than $59 million if he plays next season.

“The contract gives Rodgers all the leverage. He’s due a $58.3 million option bonus (which prorates over four years for a new team), plus a $1.165 million base. I don’t know whether the Jets are willing to pay him $59.465 million in 2023, or if they’d be looking for a discount on that.”

After winning back-to-back MVP honors in 2020 and 2021, Rodgers threw 542 passes for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns to 12 interceptions as Green Bay went 8-9 and missed the playoffs in 2022.

Meanwhile, four different Jets quarterbacks combined for 14 TD passes, 14 interceptions and a 56.98 completion percentage during the 2022 season. New York’s 6.45 yards per pass attempt ranked 27th out of 32 teams.

