Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
JetsCountry

RODGERS WATCH: SI’s Albert Breer Projects Price of Trading for Green Bay Quarterback

By Ralph Ventre,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6Gbj_0lCHVhkD00

The four-time NFL MVP could cost the Jets a pair of draft picks

The New York Jets may not be forced to spend much draft capital to acquire Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In his latest online mailbag , Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer speculated the trade cost for Rodgers to be no more than two NFL Draft picks.

“...let’s say this year’s second-rounder (43rd) and a conditional 2025 pick that’ll ride on how well Rodgers plays, and whether he plays in ’24. I might be wrong, but based on what I know, I don’t think the Jets will have to give up this year’s first-round pick.”

Despite the reasonable price to acquire Rodgers, a four-time National Football League MVP, via trade, there are still numerous factors complicating the matter

After pointing out the immensely expensive roster bonus due to Rodgers for the 2023 season, Breer noted that “there’s a narrow path to landing Rodgers.”

Breer, who answered two questions related to the Rodgers’ situation, reported that Rodgers would be guaranteed more than $59 million if he plays next season.

“The contract gives Rodgers all the leverage. He’s due a $58.3 million option bonus (which prorates over four years for a new team), plus a $1.165 million base. I don’t know whether the Jets are willing to pay him $59.465 million in 2023, or if they’d be looking for a discount on that.”

After winning back-to-back MVP honors in 2020 and 2021, Rodgers threw 542 passes for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns to 12 interceptions as Green Bay went 8-9 and missed the playoffs in 2022.

Meanwhile, four different Jets quarterbacks combined for 14 TD passes, 14 interceptions and a 56.98 completion percentage during the 2022 season. New York’s 6.45 yards per pass attempt ranked 27th out of 32 teams.

Follow Jets Country on Twitter ( @NewYorkJetsFN )

READ MORE:

The Aaron Rodgers Watch Heats Up for Quarterback-needy Jets

Sauce Spearheads Twitter Campaign Wooing Aaron Rodgers

NFL Combine: Three Targets to Target for the Jets

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Green Bay, WI newsLocal Green Bay, WI
Aaron Rodgers trade worked out between Jets and Packers, comes down to Rodgers' decision: Report
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Green Bay Packers will honor Aaron Rodgers trade request, want resolution soon
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers gives shout-out to Indian restaurant in former Hooters in Ashwaubenon on Aubrey Marcus podcast
Green Bay, WI10 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Epic stare down leads to wild NBA brawl
Denver, CO2 days ago
Winners and Losers of the Bears-Panthers Trade
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Purple Rumor Mill: The Purge, Thielen’s Next Team in 2023, Vikings + Odell Beckham
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
D.J. Moore reacts to trade to Bears
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Minnesota Vikings Cut Another Key Starter On Friday
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Packers-Jets deal for Aaron Rodgers 'essentially done'
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Vikings Gain Extra Draft Pick
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
The Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas
Strawn, TX27 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Conflicting Aaron Rodgers Reports
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Full list of Green Bay Packers picks in 2023 NFL draft
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Trade Rodgers, Draft Quarterback
Green Bay, WI19 hours ago
Rumors Swirling That Another Top-Five Draft Pick Could Be Traded
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Former NFL Player, Legendary Executive Dead At 85
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Reshaping Bears Free Agency Needs After the Trade
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy