Inside once-thriving holiday park that’s now a ghost town with empty caravans after being abandoned

By Louis Regan,

4 days ago
EERIE images show an abandoned caravan park which has been left to rot by fleeing former residents.

Empty mobile homes in Aberdeen's once-bustling Persley Park Caravan Park can be seen, with doors hauntingly lying off their hinges and windows smashed.

It is unknown how long the once busy Persley Park Caravan Park in Aberdeen has been abandoned Credit: Media Scotland
Some of the doors have been ripped off their hinges Credit: Media Scotland
The caravan park is located near to one of the busiest commuter routes in Aberdeenshire Credit: Media Scotland

Sales information online reveals that none of the caravans have been sold in recent years.

Likewise, ownership of the Persley Park Caravan Park is a mystery, Aberdeen Live reported.

Perched next to the gorgeous winding River Don, the park is also situated close to one of the region's busiest commuter routes.

People living nearby are unsure how long the complex has been dormant, though many household items like newspapers, magazines and ironing boards can be found inside some units.

Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor Barney Crockett said the formerly "nice homes" had been installed to provide emergency housing but had long since been vacant.

He said: "It is something I often wonder about when I see it - about what can come next for the site.

"I knew people who had lived there in the past and it seemed like they were nice homes.

"It is a bit of a shame what has happened to it."

It comes after an airport in Spain costing in excess of £1billion to build was left abandoned for years.

And a creepy abandoned hotel has been left frozen in time - with hand drawn pictures of soldiers dating back to 1927.

