Open in App
Pensacola, FL
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles' dental license revoked for 'sexual misconduct'

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal,

4 days ago
The Florida Board of Dentistry revoked the dental license of Charles Stamitoles Monday, preventing him from practicing dentistry in the state of Florida. The board's...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Person dead, police officer shot in South Jersey: What we know
Deptford Township, NJ2 days ago
Police investigating Hempfield, Salem road rage incident
Hempfield Township, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy