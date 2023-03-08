Cigar-shaped UFO emerges from smoke over California wildfires in shocking live footage – but all is not as it seems

SHOCKING footage of a cigar-shaped UFO that emerged in a smoke-filled sky after a California wildfire has turned out to not be what it seemed.

In November 2018, a massive wildfire, known as the Woolsey Fire that burned through the Los Angeles and Ventura Counties in California, prompted a helicopter to capture the forest smoke, but the video proved to stir more debate than originally intended.

A cigar-shaped UFO appeared in a smoke-filled sky after a California wildfire Credit: History Channel

A helicopter captured what appeared to be a strange object in the sky Credit: History Channel

Viewers were blown away when they saw the aerial footage that revealed an object that was believed to be out of this world.

"So the helicopter captures this massive cloud of smoke billowing up from the forest," investigative journalist MJ Banias told HISTORY.

"Then all of a sudden out of the cloud comes this odd, little shape."

Banias explained the strange sighting: "It's narrow, almost looks like a flat saucer on its side or a cigar shape."

The journalist said that the cigar-shaped UFO is a classic, along with other UFO types like orbs, Tic Tacs, and triangles.

"Cigar-shaped UFOs have been seen for decades, if not centuries, and we have lots of recordings of them," Banias said.

He added that there are also a lot of witness testimonies and photographs of these sightings.

"For the UFO community, seeing a cigar-shaped UFO, it was pretty compelling," said Banias.

While it's unclear why the object would pick this particular location, Banias said "there is a belief that UFOs use clouds as cover and they hide behind them."

He added: "I've heard stories that UFOs can actually shapeshift and look like clouds."

Banias also gave a possible connection between UFO sightings and wildfires.

"I've also heard that UFOs enjoy frequenting sites of great devastation, forest fires included," he said.

Non-believers might claim that the video is fake or that it's just a smudge on the lens.

However, the video was broadcasted live by a news chopper and the UFO couldn't be just a smudge because of the object's independent motion, the outlet reports.

Video expert and trained astronomer, Mark D'antonio, gave another explanation for this bizarre sighting.

"Sometimes meteors will come in and sometimes they hit the atmosphere at such a low angle that they can't crack and they just go skipping off the Earth," D'antonio told the outlet.

He added: "And as they do that, they start to burn up."

However, the cigar-shaped UFO didn't appear to be on fire.

SHOCK TWIST

Science writer and forensic video analyst Mick West who has lived through multiple wildfires said the object couldn't have been a plane.

"It didn't seem to have any of the features of a plane," he told the outlet.

He explained: "It had no visible wings, and it seemed to be moving either too slow or to be too big to be a plane."

West further investigated this cigar-shaped UFO, uncovering the truth behind the strange object.

He started by finding out the precise location of where the news chopper was when it captured the video.

"I looked up all the helicopters in the Flightradar24 tracking service and tried to figure out where they all were at that time," West said.

He recalled: "Then I went into Google Earth, and I positioned the camera where these helicopters were at around that time."

West lined up satellite images of the wildfire with the news chopper's exact camera angle.

This is when West figured out that what appeared to be the sky in the chopper footage, was actually the pacific ocean.

The video analyst then questioned: "What if [the UFO] was a boat that's actually out on the ocean?"

After checking the local shipping lanes, West discovered that "15miles off the coast is the route that all the container ships take when they're going North and South off the coast of California," he said.

"So what we were looking at was a container ship," West said.