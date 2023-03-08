South Bend
Change location
See more from this location?
South Bend, IN
22 WSBT
Parents and teachers weigh in on year-round school calendar proposal
By Kristin Bien, WSBT Operation Education Reporter,4 days ago
By Kristin Bien, WSBT Operation Education Reporter,4 days ago
The Empowerment Zone schools could switch to a year-round school calendar. Zone leaders are calling it a balanced calendar but summer break would be cut...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0