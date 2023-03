The Mesa Police Department took the following reports of burglaries Feb. 16-22:

Burglary at a residence/home Feb. 16 in the 5100 block of East Evergreen Street.

Burglary at a residence/home Feb. 19 in the 2400 block of East Melrose Street.

Burglary at a commercial/office building Feb. 20 in the 1300 block of South Signal Butte Road.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.