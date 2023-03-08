BCA: Okwan Sims killed in shootout with police outside Stillwater apartment complex

Stillwater police kill gunman who opened fire inside apartment complex 02:46

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Authorities have identified the man who died in a shootout with police officers outside of a Stillwater apartment complex on Saturday.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office says 21-year-old Okwan Rahmier Sims died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also identified the Stillwater police officer who fired his service rifle in the encounter. Justin Dowley is on standard administrative leave. The BCA says Dowley has worked in law enforcement for seven years.

Dowley was with another Stillwater officer when gunfire was exchanged with Sims, but the BCA isn't identifying them at this point in the investigation because it's not clear if they opened fire.

Investigators say before the shooting, a woman went to Sims' apartment in the Curve Crest Villas. She told the BCA "Sims came out of his room with a gun and started shooting at her, striking her at least once." Several building residents began calling 911 to report hearing gunfire.

Multiple agencies soon arrived at the scene. Dowley and his partner eventually encountered Sims in the complex's parking lot, and "there was an exchange of gunfire during which Sims was struck," the BCA says. Sims was later pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.

The BCA says a handgun, several extended ammo magazines and spent 9mm rounds were recovered from the scene, suggesting Sims fired dozens of rounds in and outside of the complex.

Several officers were wearing body cameras at the scene, with the exception of Dowley. The BCA says he wasn't wearing his because "he was not supposed to start his shift until 3 p.m. that day."

BCA forensic scientists are still working to determine if Dowley's partner discharged their service weapon.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller told the media that as many as three people were hurt in the shooting, though the total number of victims, and their conditions, still isn't clear. No members of law enforcement were hurt, but Mueller said several squad cars were struck by bullets.

A gas line was also struck at the scene by gunfire, according to the Stillwater Fire Department. It was repaired later that afternoon.

An emotional Chief Mueller told reporters Saturday that he was thankful more people weren't hurt, especially since the building has hundreds of residents, and there were multiple youth recreational facilities near the complex that were packed at the time of the shooting.

"I'm a parent, I'm a resident, and it's very scary," Mueller said. "I'm scared for what my officers faced, I'm scared for what the residents faced. I'm proud of how they responded, but it definitely hits home."

Sims' motive is still unknown. The BCA's investigation is ongoing.