I’m Team GB’s first ever BMX medallist and I’m best mates with Reiss Nelson – I always knew Arsenal star would succeed

Whyte, who appeared in last year’s Dancing on Ice series, is full of admiration for his mate.
And the Olympian will use him as a role model and inspiration as he targets gold at the 2024 Paris Games. Gunners fan Whyte added: “When Reiss scored in the last minute, I called his cousin and his brother. They were at the Emirates Stadium, literally crying and shouting.
“I couldn’t believe it. Reiss is enjoying his time right now.
“That goal could be the moment in the Premier League — the difference from Manchester City catching us.
“What he has done for himself, the club and his family is unreal.
“When we are out together or walk down the streets, people stop him for pictures.
“He isn’t flashy, he looks after his family. He’s a great guy.
“In BMX it is not the same amount of money.
“But when I saw his house, I said to him that it has made me want to push more in my sport.
“I want to buy my house like that and do the things he has done for his family for my own.”
Whyte backed his pal to go even further and added: “One hundred per cent, Reiss can go to the top.
“I feel like he needs to be a starter now. I feel like he needs to be given that chance to show what he can do and prove himself.
“Reiss is very humble and level-headed, he makes sure he is at training on time.
“He’s very professional and keeps his other life away from the football life. He does what needs to be done.
“As long as he is playing and scoring, then I am happy for him.”
Comments / 0