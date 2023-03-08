Open in App
Syracuse, NY
See more from this location?
News 8 WROC

Jim Boeheim out as Syracuse head coach; Autry to replace him

By Clare Normoyle,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aU9cE_0lCHMwqd00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After 47 years in charge as the head coach of the Syracuse men’s basketball team, Jim Boeheim will not be returning next season.

Jim Boeheim first arrived at Syracuse University as a student and walk-on with the men’s basketball team. Six decades later, he’d be one of college basketball’s winningest head coaches, a national champion, a Hall of Famer, and one of the most prominent alumni in Syracuse University history. As his 47th season of coaching comes to an end, so too does his storied career at Syracuse University. Associate Head Coach Adrian Autry ’94, one of Boeheim’s former players and longtime assistant, has been named the program’s next head coach, according to a press release by the school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GM9Er_0lCHMwqd00
SYRACUSE, NY – FEBRUARY 01: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange walks on the court during ESPN College GameDay prior to the game against the Duke Blue Devils at the Carrier Dome on February 1, 2014 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
SYRACUSE, NY – FEBRUARY 10: Fans of the Syracuse Orange are seen cheering in the student section as they hold up a cut-out poster of head coach Jim Boeheim during the game against the St. John’s Red Storm at the Carrier Dome on February 10, 2013 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Nate Shron/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 31: Coaches Mike Krzyzewski (L) and Jim Boeheim of the United States looks on against Tunisia during the Men’s Basketball Preliminary Round match on Day 4 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Basketball Arena on July 31, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 30: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange cuts down the net after defeating the Marquette Golden Eagles to win the East Regional Round Final of the 2013 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Verizon Center on March 30, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS – JULY 22: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski (L) of the USA Basketball Men’s Senior National Team talks with assistant coach Jim Boeheim during a practice at Valley High School June 22, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
NEW YORK – MARCH 09: Gerry McNamara #3 and head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange smile after defeating the Connecticut Huskies 86-84 in overtime during the quarterfinals of the Big East Men’s Basketball Championships at Madison Square Garden on March 9, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS, MO – APRIL 4: Jim Boeheim holds a jersey during a press conference naming the the Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2005 on April 4, 2005 in St. Louis, Missouri. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2005 NBAE (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
COLUMBIA, MO – JANUARY 12: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orangemen argues a call with the referee in the first half against the Missouri Tigers on January 12, 2004 at the Hearnes Center in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS – APRIL 7: Head coach Jim Boeheim of Syracuse cuts down the net after he and his team defeated Kansas 81-78 during the championship game of the NCAA Men’s Final Four Tournament on April 7, 2003 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Craig Jones/Getty Images)
30 Mar 1996: Syracuse Orangemen head coach Jim Boeheim coaches his team during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Syracuse won the game, 77-69. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/Allsport

“There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today,” says Chancellor Kent Syverud. “Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction. I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be ‘Forever Orange.’”

In addition to the national title he and the 2003 team brought home during his 47 years as Syracuse’s head coach, the Orange has made 35 trips to the NCAA Tournament, including Final Four appearances in 1987, 1996, 2003, 2013, and 2016. Boeheim, a four-time BIG EAST Coach of the Year, has been honored as National Association of Basketball Coaches District II Coach of the Year 10 times and United States Basketball Writers Association District II Coach of the Year on five occasions.

“I have spent my entire career surrounded by the biggest and best names in professional and intercollegiate athletics. Few people are on the same playing field as Coach Boeheim…Jim Boeheim is synonymous with excellence, grit and determination. Jim is a rare breed of coach, building a program that is among the best in college basketball for nearly five decades. I am incredibly grateful for what he has done for Syracuse Basketball, Syracuse Athletics and Syracuse University as a whole.”

John Wildhack, Director of Athletics

“There have been very few stronger influential forces in my life than Syracuse University and Jim Boeheim. They have both played such important roles and without either of them, I am certain I would not have this incredible opportunity before me…I have spent much of my time in the game of basketball learning from Jim and am so grateful to him for preparing me to carry on the winning tradition that is Orange Basketball. It’s hard to imagine a world without him on the bench, but together with our coaches, student-athletes and fans, we will build on decades of success as a winning program.”

Adrian Autry

At Syracuse, Autry has worked closely with eventual NBA draft picks Jerami Grant, Tyler Ennis, Oshae Brissett, Tyler Lydon and Chris McCullough. Grant has enjoyed tremendous success in the NBA, while Lydon, McCullough and additional Autry protégés C.J. Fair and Andrew White have excelled in the NBA G-League. Autry coaches the Syracuse forwards and recruits all positions for the Orange. Syracuse has played in the NCAA Tournament in seven of his 12 campaigns as an assistant, including Final Four trips in 2013 and 2016. In November 2016, Autry was honored as a Syracuse LetterWinner of Distinction and in 2017 he received the prestigious Vic Hanson Award from the Hardwood Club.

Autry and his wife, Andrea, reside in Jamesville, with a son, Trey, and a daughter, Nina. They are also parents of a daughter, Aliyah, and a son Adrian Jr., both who graduated from Syracuse.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
With Syracuse coaches out recruiting, Jim Boeheim hits the road for another visit
Syracuse, NY18 hours ago
Jim Boeheim Dispels Notion of Turmoil, Friction in His Retirement
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Meet SU’s new basketball coach Adrian Autry
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Hot topics: Adrian Autry was asked Friday about his coaching staff and his Syracuse players
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Adrian Autry’s family reactions to his new job as Syracuse’s head coach: Shock, elation, but mostly pride
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Jim Boeheim officially retiring; Autry to replace him
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Pittsford hockey shut out in state semifinals
Town Of Pittsford, NY1 day ago
Canandaigua names new athletic director: What you need to know
Canandaigua, NY2 days ago
Walker carries Lyons boys basketball to Far West Regionals
Avon, NY3 days ago
Triplets make history at Long Island hospital
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Whole Foods lawsuit, Syracuse head coach leaves
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Ready to spring forward? Gannon’s ice cream stand sets opening date
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Syracuse to Orlando: Nonstop with Southwest at Syracuse Hancock International Airport
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Third victims dies after GloRilla concertgoers in Rochester push toward venue's exit
Rochester, NY1 day ago
The big change is coming
Albany, NY1 day ago
Third victim from Main Street Armory stampede dies
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Two men are shot multiple times on Syracuse’s West Side
Syracuse, NY19 hours ago
UPDATE: Missing Syracuse man found
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Rooms with views: First look at apartments in historic Syracuse bank building
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Missing Syracuse man found at local men’s shelter, police say
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Man caught with ghost guns, drugs in NYC apartment
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Syracuse woman identified as third victim from GloRilla crowd surge in Rochester
Rochester, NY3 days ago
AMR response to crowd-surges like at the Main Street Armory
Rochester, NY3 days ago
2nd person who died in GloRilla concert stampede identified; Syracuse woman in critical condition
Rochester, NY5 days ago
Kucko’s Camera: Hoffman Clock Museum
Newark, NY2 days ago
Main Street Armory crowd surge victims remembered at vigil
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Man surrenders after 2-hour standoff with Syracuse police investigating ‘a knife and a baby’
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Closure of Jamesville Correctional threatens sanctity of Onondaga burial site
Jamesville, NY2 days ago
Two Southern Tier locations nominated to State and National Registers of Historic Places
Ithaca, NY2 days ago
Slaying suspect may be trying to sabotage his own murder trial, Syracuse defense lawyer warns
Syracuse, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy