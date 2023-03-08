Open in App
Reno, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

High wind watch vs. storm watch vs. flood watch | Reno Memo

By Brett McGinness, Reno Gazette Journal,

4 days ago

For those of us sick of winter weather, it was extra-disheartening to wake up Wednesday morning to see not one, not two, but three separate things to panic about.

It's supposed to rain around here five out of the next seven days, and one of those days off from rain is because it's snowing instead. Will it end anytime soon? We're supposed to be playing baseball downtown this very month . We're already playing baseball up on the hill whenever conditions allow. Please, we've had enough. We give up.

Six-figure typos

Last October, Washoe County sent out insufficiently proofread ballots that included a school board race that had already been settled, left out a Libertarian candidate's name, and left off the county clerk's race altogether (it was a single-candidate race, but still).

Now the bill has come due: $178,000 to reprint the ballots, plus shredding fees. All told, the errors spent 4.6% of the department's budget. A county spokesperson says there are now measures in place to make sure this doesn't happen again; Mark Robison has the details .

'Welp, this explains that post-Burning Man reservation bump'

Some Jacobs Entertainment exec: "Ah, now that the letter is in place, locking in 'J Resort' as the name of this hotel-casino, I'm just gonna go on Urban Dictionary to make sure J doesn't mean anything in slang ... aw, flip ."

The Sands Regency on the west side of downtown is no more -- the newly renovated hotel and casino is now the J Resort following a five-year, $300 million revitalization, punctuated by the recent installation of a cursive J atop the building. A $100 million "phase two" for the project begins this summer. Jason Hidalgo has the details and photos .

Junkee business

Will the last one out of Midtown please turn off the bistro lights? Junkee Clothing Exchange, arguably the Midtowniest Midtown establishment, is moving out this fall to a new spot at Reno Public Market. The used clothing/antique store will outfit Burners one more time in the old location before making the move to the new spot in October. This comes on the heels of Recycled Records' announcement that it would move to south Reno within months. Meanwhile, a slimmed-down "Uncle Junkee" store will sell antiques, records and "Urban Outfitter-style" gifts at 111 N. Virginia ... also opening this fall. Evan Haddad has more .

The rundown

Who's winning the internet?

Lyrical Labs, the AI that writes songs for you . All creative endeavors will be outsourced to computers from now on.

Brett McGinness is the engagement editor for the Reno Gazette Journal.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: High wind watch vs. storm watch vs. flood watch | Reno Memo

