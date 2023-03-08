3 Ways ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Can Support Team Ariana Amid Tom Sandoval Affair Scandal

Vanderpump Rules fans have been in an uproar since the news broke that Ariana Madix’s boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, has been having a months-long affair with their friend and castmate, Raquel Leviss. Here’s how Bravo fans can support Team Ariana amid the cheating scandal.

Ariana Madix | Bravo/NBCUniversal

1. ‘Vanderpump Rules’ fans can support Team Ariana by buying new Something About Her merch

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney plan to open a sandwich shop called “Something About Her.” On season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, the duo checked out a potential space for their business. Maloney recently divorced Tom Schwartz, who is Tom Sandoval’s best friend. Schwartz also had a fling with Raquel Leviss, also shown on season 10.

On March 8 (which happens to be International Women’s Day), Something About Her released official merchandise. Fans can support Team Ariana by filling a cart on the Shopify website and grabbing one of the adorable sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats, or phone cases. The products range in price from $18.99 to $49.99.

2. ‘Vanderpump Rules’ fans can buy a Team Ariana candle

For Bravo fans wanting to support Ariana Madix while donating money to a good cause, they can keep their eyes on the Improper Candles website. The company created a Team Ariana candle shortly after the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal, and it sold out almost immediately.

“Let’s make this whole ordeal Something About Her,” says the product description. “Profit proceeds will be given to Alexandria House per request of Ariana herself. Alexandria House is a transitional home for women and children located in Los Angeles, California. Since 1996, Alexandria House has been a community-oriented transitional house and neighborhood center which is intentionally multicultural, anti-racist and where the needs of women who are economically poor are central.”

Improper Candles shared an Instagram post saying that while pre-orders are currently closed, they are restocking supplies and will announce when orders are open again. Vanderpump Rules fans can follow them to see when they can get a Team Ariana candle.

3. Bravo fans can support Ariana Madix by shopping her DFH line

Ariana Madix is the creator of DHF (Drink From Home) Cocktails. The brand sells kits and special ingredients to make unique and delicious drinks from the comfort of home.

Vanderpump Rules fans can support Team Ariana by shopping the DFH website. They are currently sold out of the $60 cocktail kit, but the Cloudberry Syrup ($15/bottle) and Strawberry Cocktail Powder ($20/10 packets) are still available.

None of the products include alcohol, so they can safely be used to make mocktails or other tasty beverages. The product website provides six Cloudberry recipes with thorough instructions, and it says all cocktails can be made with club soda or another alcohol substitute instead of liquor.