Expert Points Out Kate Middleton’s ‘Stoic’ Body Language During Appearance: She’s the ‘Perfect Role Model’

A body language expert noted that Kate Middleton looked “stoic” during her recent appearance meeting with the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the first time since becoming their colonel. Kate ditched her usual fashionable style for a more military vibe, wearing camouflage and a knit hat for the cold outdoor event.

Kate Middleton | STEVE REIGATE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton visited Salisbury Plain Training Area to learn from the Irish Guards

On March 8, Kate visited the Salisbury Plain Training Area to meet with the 1st Battalion Irish Guards and hear about their work.

Royal commentator for the Daily Express, Richard Palmer, tweeted about Kate’s appearance. “The Princess of Wales has been learning how to treat battlefield casualties during a training exercise with the 1st Battalion Irish Guards on Salisbury Plain on her first visit to the regiment since becoming colonel,” he shared on Twitter.

Lance corporal Jodie Newell was the soldier in charge of teaching Kate first aid. Newell called it an “honor” to have the task and said Kate was “eager” to learn.

“I was so nervous — I’m teaching the Princess of Wales med — it was an honor,” she told The Mirror. “We were just showing her what we medics do in the Army — she was actually really good, really eager to take part.”

Expert analyzed Kate Middleton’s body language during the visit

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of Kate’s gestures and expressions during the appearance, telling Express that the Princess of Wales conveyed a “stoic” and “resilient” message.

“On International Womens Day Kate has chosen to illustrate the kind of stoic, resilient body language under pressure that both the queen and Princess Anne have always been famous for,” James explained.

The expert continued, “Sent to Salisbury Plain in the snow and sludge she gets stuck into this visit wearing an expression of seriousness and determination.”

Kate was focused during her appearance and less worried about the cameras capturing her in action, James noted. “It might be a photo opportunity for the press, but she doesn’t seem to be acting or playing for the cameras,” the expert explained.

The body language expert continued, “Being instructed how to deal with a casualty, her eye gaze and her firm facial expression suggest she’s absorbing every word and happy to join in.”

The Princess of Wales proved to be a ‘perfect role model,’ body language expert says

James called Kate a “perfect role model” for her grace under the potential pressure of any royal family-related controversies recently in the news.

“With the coronation looming and the usual controversy from the US still swirling on a daily basis, Kate seems to be the perfect role model for not just surviving but blossoming professionally under pressure,” she explained.

James added, “She shares no private thoughts of doubt or self-pity, either verbally or non-verbally, she just gets on with the job.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.