‘Survivor’ Season 44 Host Jeff Probst Confirms Shocking Spoilers

Whereas Survivor fans had very few spoilers for season 43, season 44 is an entirely different story. Plenty of leaks have spread around the internet, including one that host Jeff Probst surprisingly confirmed before the Survivor Season 44 premiere.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Survivor Season 44.]

‘Survivor’ spoilers indicated two castaways formed a showmance in season 44

Along with winner spoilers, boot lists, and leaked medevacs, there was one rumor that a showmance would happen in Survivor Season 44.

It’s challenging to find where the spoiler originated, but fans frequently discussed it on the Survivor spoilers Reddit page. And it sounds like the initial rumor indicated that Matt Blankinship and Helen Li would start a romance. However, after some digging, it turns out that Helen has a boyfriend with whom she applied to Survivor. And that’s when people turned to the idea that the showmance is actually between Matt and Frannie Marin.

Matt and Frannie are both on the Soka tribe. And since they formed an early friendship during the Survivor Season 44 premiere, the showmance spoilers may be referring to them.

Jeff Probst confirmed the showmance spoilers

Before the Survivor Season 44 premiere on March 1, host Jeff Probst spoke with TV Insider about the competition. And he shockingly confirmed the Survivor Season 44 showmance spoilers.

Another Soka tribe member, Danny Massa, predicted that there would be a showmance in season 44 during his pre-season interview with Entertainment Weekly. Danny shared, “There are a ton of good-looking young people down there. I think somebody down there, there might be a little showmance action. This cast is a good-looking crew of human beings, and I think a couple of them might [hook] up there.”

When TV Insider brought up Danny’s prediction, Probst said, “I hadn’t heard of Danny’s prognostication! That’s fascinating. I wonder if he noticed something between two players during pre-game or if he just has a hobby of making love predictions.”

“Either way, he might want to consider getting a crystal ball and doing this full-time because his instincts were spot on!” the host revealed. “Survivor 44 has a showmance, our first showmance in a very long time. I won’t say anything other than if it lasted, it would make me very happy.”

Honestly, we’re more surprised by Probst confirming the Survivor Season 44 spoilers than the actual showmance itself.

Fans will likely see the showmance blossom in ‘Survivor’ Season 44 Episode 2 tonight

Matt and Frannie, who are undoubtedly the subject of the Survivor Season 44 showmance spoilers, will likely strengthen their bond in tonight’s episode, “Two Dorky Magnets.”

The Soka tribemates agreed to work together during the season 44 premiere and will continue to do so in the second episode. The promos for the upcoming hour show Matt and Frannie interacting (and possibly flirting). Plus, the hour’s title — “Two Dorky Magnets” — has to be referring to them, and we mean that in the nicest way possible.

The synopsis for episode 2 reads, “Tribes must snake their way toward the win for immunity and reward. Also, paranoia starts to set in as a looming suspicion becomes the elephant in the room, and lines are drawn in the sand at Tribal Council.”

Survivor Season 44 Episode 2, “Two Dorky Magnets,” premieres tonight, March 8, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.