Intoxicated Dracut Driver Charged After Slamming Truck Into Cruiser: Police

An 42-year-old Dracut man is facing several charges after he allegedly got behind the wheel of his vehicle while intoxicated and crashed into a police cruiser this week, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a red pickup truck driving erratically on Broadway Road in Dracut around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, Chief of Police Peter Bartlett reports.

As officers responded, a sergeant driving a fully marked cruiser was struck head-on by the truck, driven by Zachary Gaud. Officers found Gaud slumped over the steering wheel and administered two doses of Narcan before he woke up and was treated by medical crews, Bartlett said.

It was later determined that the same truck had also hit a white Infinity sedan on the same road, Bartlett added. No injuries were reported.

“Drivers who get behind the wheel while impaired put the entire community in danger," Chief Bartlett said. "We will make every effort to hold those drivers accountable. This crash could have severely injured not only a Dracut Officer but others as well.”

Gaud was taken to the hospital for treatment before being called to court where he was charged with the following: