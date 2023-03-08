Open in App
Harford County, MD
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Two-Car Crash At Quiet Harford County Intersection, State Police Say

By Zak Failla,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GuxPY_0lCHKDmY00
The intersection of Prospect Road and Whiteford Road in Whiteford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed and a second hospitalized after a violent crash that led to lengthy lane closures in Harford County on Wednesday morning.

Michael Elliot, 74, of Bel Air, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Prospect Road and Whiteford Road on Wednesday, March 8, that involved 30-year-old Belcamp resident Sanelisiwe Masondo.

According to Maryland State Police investigators, troopers were called shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning to the Whiteford intersection to investigate a crash involving Elliot’s Toyota Tacoma, which was traveling north on Whiteford Road when it was struck by Masondo’s Kia Sorrento, which was traveling west on Prospect Road.

Police say that Elliot was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and his body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. Masondo was transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The crash investigation and clean-up at the scene led to a four hour road closure before the roadway was reopened on Wednesday afternoon.

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baltimore, MD newsLocal Baltimore, MD
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead in South Baltimore
Baltimore, MD18 hours ago
Rear-end crash in Anne Arundel leaves 2 Prince George's County residents dead
Glenn Dale, MD14 hours ago
Police ID Driver Killed Transporting Gasoline From VA To MD That Exploded
Frederick, MD2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 dead, 2 injured in Gambrills car crash
Gambrills, MD16 hours ago
Assault reported on E. Joppa Road, attempted vehicle theft reported in Hillendale
Nottingham, MD1 day ago
Gas station fire in Woodlawn sends one person to the hospital Sunday morning
Woodlawn, MD12 hours ago
Gamer Drives High With Child In Vehicle, East Cocalico Police Say
Reinholds, PA1 day ago
Cumberland County woman allegedly stabs man with kitchen knife
Shippensburg, PA18 hours ago
Car stolen from dealership in Rockville
Rockville, MD15 hours ago
Woman shot at Wheaton Mall in attempted carjacking; suspect in custody
Wheaton, MD1 day ago
Maryland security guard busted for allegedly impersonating police at mall
Hyattsville, MD14 hours ago
Six-Foot-Tall Bronze Statue Stolen From Lancaster County Antiques Mall: Police
Columbia, CT23 hours ago
School bus carrying 11 students involved in crash in Montgomery County, MCPS says
Hillandale, MD2 days ago
Police investigating after container of human remains found in Balitmore
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Maryland Pair Caught Driving With Over 700 Suspected Oxycodone Pills
Beltsville, MD2 days ago
Welder Sets Former Employer's Cars On Fire Twice In One Day, Police In LanCo. Say
Akron, PA3 days ago
MCPD Respond to Collision With Entrapment
Rockville, MD1 day ago
Prince George's County man had two cars stolen from him within hours
College Park, MD2 days ago
Murder Suspect In Custody In DC For Fatal February Shooting In Capitol Heights: Police
Washington, DC3 days ago
A massive townhome fire in Owings Mills displaces several residents
Owings Mills, MD1 day ago
Stabbing Ruled A Homicide In Northeast DC: Metropolitan Police
Washington, DC3 days ago
Second man sentenced for rape that happened behind the Shell gas station on West Street in Annapolis
Annapolis, MD3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy