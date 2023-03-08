Driver Killed In Two-Car Crash At Quiet Harford County Intersection, State Police Say

The intersection of Prospect Road and Whiteford Road in Whiteford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed and a second hospitalized after a violent crash that led to lengthy lane closures in Harford County on Wednesday morning.

Michael Elliot, 74, of Bel Air, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Prospect Road and Whiteford Road on Wednesday, March 8, that involved 30-year-old Belcamp resident Sanelisiwe Masondo.

According to Maryland State Police investigators, troopers were called shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning to the Whiteford intersection to investigate a crash involving Elliot’s Toyota Tacoma, which was traveling north on Whiteford Road when it was struck by Masondo’s Kia Sorrento, which was traveling west on Prospect Road.

Police say that Elliot was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and his body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. Masondo was transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The crash investigation and clean-up at the scene led to a four hour road closure before the roadway was reopened on Wednesday afternoon.

