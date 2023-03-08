Open in App
Valley Stream, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Gymnast from Valley Stream determined to lead Fisk University to national victory

By News 12 Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRtYW_0lCHJzfr00

An accomplished gymnast and Valley Stream native is hoping to lead her team at Fisk University to national victory.

Kaylai McDonald, 19, is a part of the first gymnastics team at HBCU Fisk University to compete at the NCAA level.

The gymnast got her start at Valley Stream South High School where she became captain of her team and the first person in Valley Stream gymnastics to ever make state competitions four years in a row.

Paige Franzini, her high school coach, says McDonald inspired other team members with her passion and determination.

“We still have girls on the team who saw what she accomplished and every year they're looking to do the same,” she said.

McDonald views gymnastics as much more than just exercise.

“You learn a lot of life lessons and discipline without even realizing it,” she said. “Every time you walk out somewhere, keep your head up.”

Milan Morris, her teammate in high school, continues to be proud of her accomplishments.

Morris says when the two of them were growing up, there were not many Black gymnasts around.

“There's just very few people that look like you,” she said. “It's so nice to have other people with you who look like you doing it.”

Now McDonald is determined to make it to national victory with her team.

“As a team, I hope we get to the NCAA level and that we get to go to nationals,” she said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
High school girls basketball teams vie for Long Island Championships
Shoreham, NY1 day ago
New Rochelle Girl Scouts celebrate National Girl Scout Week with derby race
New Rochelle, NY11 hours ago
Dayton triumphs over Fordham 78-68 in Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Semifinals
Dayton, OH1 day ago
New German Food Spot in Stony Brook is a Collaboration Between Two Local Restaurants
Stony Brook, NY14 hours ago
Hoops for Hope: Basketball tournament raises money and awareness for teen suicide prevention
Commack, NY15 hours ago
111 years! Girl Scouts celebrate anniversary at American Dream Mall
East Rutherford, NJ18 hours ago
Pandemic reflections: Plainview-Old Bethpage was among 1st Long Island districts to shut down
Plainview, NY2 days ago
Students from schools in Brooklyn compete at Lego robotics competition
Brooklyn, NY10 hours ago
Our Lives: Housatonic Community College to hold immigration forum
Bridgeport, CT15 hours ago
'We are strong.' Female empowerment and talent on display at Baldwin High School's 90th annual Sportsnite
Baldwin, NY1 day ago
Stony Brook – Well Maintained Home Minutes From Stony Brook Village!
Stony Brook, NY3 days ago
Best public elementary schools in New York
New York City, NY2 days ago
Set of triplets born at Long Island hospital make history
Bay Shore, NY3 days ago
Workshops, panels highlight 3rd annual Westchester Women's Summit in White Plains
White Plains, NY2 days ago
Nor'easter updates: Tri-State bracing for a major storm
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Spotlight New Jersey: Indighxst
Jersey City, NJ13 hours ago
A winter storm is predicted to hit New York tonight
New York City, NY2 days ago
New web sitcom ‘Meet me in Millburn’ depicts life in New Jersey
Millburn, NJ2 days ago
Rockland radio host brings '50s-era music with doo-wop hits
Nanuet, NY2 days ago
The Real Deal: Fairfield business owner grateful for incredible community as restaurant sees continued success
Fairfield, CT2 days ago
White Plains celebrates Irish culture with 24th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade
White Plains, NY1 day ago
Event to honor Darren Drake Act, named after NJ man killed in NYC terror attack
New York City, NY21 hours ago
NY Lottery: Multiple winning TAKE 5 tickets sold in NYC
New York City, NY1 day ago
Main Street New Jersey: New Brunswick’s historic downtown art district is full of life
New Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Yonkers schools Dominican culture celebration provides chance to speak with kids about serious issues
Yonkers, NY2 days ago
4 Long Island hospitals named among the best in the country
Stony Brook, NY3 days ago
East Meadow assistant superintendent reassigned following outrage over controversial video posted online
East Meadow, NY2 days ago
Patchogue-Medford High School closed on Monday due to potential threat
Patchogue, NY5 hours ago
Northern New Jersey residents prepare for upcoming storm
Paterson, NJ10 hours ago
Fundraiser launched to ship body of slain food delivery driver to family in China
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy