Sisters, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Five gunshots fired into home under construction in Sisters; DCSO seeking video evidence from neighbors

By Barney Lerten,

4 days ago
Apparently happened between Friday and Sunday; no suspect info

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Five apparent bullet holes were found Tuesday afternoon in a home under construction in Sisters, prompting the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office to seek the public’s help with home surveillance camera videos.

Deputies were dispatched just after 4 p.m. Tuesday to the reported vandalism affecting new construction in the 600 block of North Reed Street in Sisters, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

They were told a property manager completing a site visit of the new homes found what’s suspected to be bullet holes in the exterior siding, interior drywall and a window in one home, Wall said. Deputies confirmed the damage to the new-construction home, which was vacant at the time.

Deputies canvassed the neighborhood and determined the shooting apparently occurred between 2:30 p.m. last Friday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

“Currently, there is no suspect information,” Wall said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office is asking for assistance from the public, specifically residents of the McKenzie Meadows Village subdivision, who may have external surveillance camera video, such as from Ring, Arlo or Nest devices on their homes.

If any suspicious surveillance is found that could be related, residents are asked to call county dispatchers at the non-emergency numbers, 541-693-6911 and reference Case No. 23-12419, Wall said.

