A Paulding County man was arrested last week and accused of breaking into an Acworth convenience store in late February.

According to a warrant, Kevin Washington, 28, of Dallas, is accused of stealing about $16,400 worth of merchandise, including more than $2,000 worth of lottery tickets and more than $14,000 worth of cigarettes, from the Chevron gas station at the corner of Baker and Baker Grove roads.

Police accuse Washington of using a tool to pry the store's doors open around 5 a.m. on Feb. 23.

Washington was arrested by the Acworth Police Department and booked into the Cobb County jail, where he remains. Bond has been set at $15,000.