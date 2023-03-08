Open in App
The Kansas City Star

DWI suspected in Cass County crash that left 3-year-old dead: Highway Patrol

By Bill Lukitsch,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47mC41_0lCHFuP400

A 65-year-old woman is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and recklessly endangering a child after a 3-year-old died in a Cass County wreck on Tuesday.

Sarah P. Hollister, of Brinkley, Arkansas, was issued a traffic summons by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on felony child endangerment and driving while intoxicated, Sgt. Andy Bell of the highway patrol said Wednesday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri 7 Highway near Freedom Road, about 6 miles southeast of Harrisonville.

The 3-year-old girl who died was not wearing a safety restraint. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Tuesday evening, six people, including two children, were being treated at a hospital in Cass County for injuries resulting from the crash. All were from eastern Arkansas.

Two 10-year-olds were injured, one seriously, according to an MSHP crash report. Four adults, including Hollister, suffered injuries described by authorities as moderate.

Troopers investigating the crash found that the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway. Hollister overcorrected, according to investigators, causing the SUV to skid and overturn.

The vehicle was totaled and towed from the crash site. The highway remained closed for several hours Tuesday as the crash investigation was underway.

Troopers continued to investigate the crash on Wednesday.

