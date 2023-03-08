Open in App
Rancho Cordova, CA
See more from this location?
CBS Sacramento

Driver hurt in crash involving light rail train, pickup truck in Rancho Cordova

By CBS13 Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVveC_0lCHFElu00

Driver hurt in crash involving light rail train, pickup truck in Rancho Cordova 00:18

RANCHO CORDOVA – A driver has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a pickup truck and a light rail train in Rancho Cordova early Wednesday afternoon.

The scene of the crash was near Folsom Boulevard and Mather Field Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found a pickup truck pinned between a pole and the light rail train.

First responders transported the pickup driver to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Due to the crash, a bus bridge is in effect on the Gold Line from Butterfield to Cordova Town Center stations, Sacramento RT says.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sacramento, CA newsLocal Sacramento, CA
Man hurt in shooting in Upper Land Park area
Sacramento, CA8 hours ago
Metro Fire: Driver critically injured after crashing into light pole in Antelope
Antelope, CA2 days ago
Woman crushed to death by car in North Highlands
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Car crashes into glider plane being towed through Stockton
Stockton, CA1 day ago
Woman, 20, dies in head-on crash in Sacramento, CHP says
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Suspect arrested after vehicle crashes into Elk Grove house during high-speed pursuit
Elk Grove, CA2 days ago
"Significant" damage to Rio Vista Bridge prompts one-way traffic controls
Rio Vista, CA2 days ago
Major Injury Occurs in Multiple-Vehicle Crash Near Auburn
Auburn, CA2 days ago
Woman dead after crash in Sacramento
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Vehicle crashes into building in Elk Grove, Cosumnes Fire Department assesses damage
Elk Grove, CA2 days ago
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 160 near Rio Vista
Rio Vista, CA3 days ago
Man killed in deadly car accident near Rio Vista
Rio Vista, CA3 days ago
Driver Killed in Auburn Run-Off-Road Accident
Auburn, CA3 days ago
Storm takes down more trees across Sacramento area; sewage pumping station hit
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
17-year-old dance student killed by hit-and-run driver known for her 'energy and brilliant smile'
Pittsburg, CA1 day ago
Pollock Pines Fatality Crash Involves Two Vehicles
Pollock Pines, CA3 days ago
Police searching for woman accused of pointing gun at protesters in downtown Sacramento
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
'It's kind of a nightmare right now': Roof collapses a main concern in El Dorado County
Pollock Pines, CA2 days ago
Jacknifed semitruck outside of Sacramento temporarily blocked all lanes on I-5 southbound
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Fairfield police seek public's help identifying suspect who stole safe
Fairfield, CA14 hours ago
Suspects who rammed multiple police cars in American Canyon Walmart parking lot arrested
American Canyon, CA3 days ago
Officer hangs from car as man attempts to flee, Lincoln Police say
Lincoln, CA2 days ago
Roseville police officer conducts traffic stop, arrests teen driver, 19, for DUI
Roseville, CA2 days ago
Elk Grove police release body cam footage of fatal confrontation with armed suspect
Elk Grove, CA2 days ago
Watch: Viewer videos capture hailstorms in Northern California during severe weather
Stockton, CA17 hours ago
Teen Vanishes After Car Crash
Rocklin, CA4 days ago
Rio Linda tree topples onto gas meter, causing leak; power lines also taken down
Rio Linda, CA3 days ago
Lincoln officer allegedly dragged 4 blocks by fleeing suspect's vehicle
Lincoln, CA2 days ago
Sacramento fire crews training for water rescues ahead of atmospheric river
Sacramento, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy