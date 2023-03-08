Open in App
May need paid subscription
Reuters

Apple to shake up international businesses' management to focus on India - Bloomberg News

By Reuters,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F11kH_0lCHEY8z00

March 8 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is reshuffling management of its international businesses to put a bigger focus on India, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

This shift will result in India becoming its own sales region at Apple, the report said.

The iPhone maker, in a recent earnings call, said India had a record quarterly revenue and strong double-digit growth year-over-year.

Apple is promoting its head of India Ashish Chowdhary to replace the recently retired Hugues Asseman, who was in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa, according to the report.

Chowdhary will now report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple's head of product sales, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy