What’s new and coming soon to Asheville
4 days ago
The below list of new businesses has been updated as of March 2023.
🗓️ Coming soon
Every time we look around, it seems like something new is popping up in Asheville. Whether you’re looking for your next go-to brunch destination or a new public park to stretch your legs, we’re rounding up a few things coming soon to the Land of the Sky .
Business
Pratt & Whitney , Biltmore Park | Opening mid 2023 | The 1.2 million-sqft facility will build turbine airfoils for civilian and military airplanes and create ~800 new jobs.
Tesla Dealership , 291 Sweeten Creek Rd. | Opening date TBD | This 40,148-sqft dealership, proposed for the former site of the Asheville Ballroom and Dance Centre, would include a 130 car display area and charging stations.
Ernest , 135 Sweeten Creek Rd. | Opening March 15 | This new 30,000 sq-ft co-warehousing facility is ideal for local makers and entrepreneurs who have outgrown their existing space and want to scale up their business.
THRIVE Coworking , 1 Page Ave. | Opening mid 2023 | This beautiful co-working space will be set up in the historic Grove Arcade and feature bottomless coffee, networking events, and other fun activities.
Recreation
YogaSix Asheville , 1829 Hendersonville Rd. | Opening spring 2023 | The California-based yoga franchise plans to open in South Asheville early this year with a range of heated and non-heated yoga classes focused on the sensory experience.
TRVE Brewing Co. , 97 Thompson St. | Opening date TBD | This Denver-based brewery with a heavy metal vibe plans to build a brewery and taproom near Biltmore Village.
Dripolator South , Gerber Village on Hendersonville Rd. | Opening Summer 2023 | This will be the Black Mountain-based coffee shop’s third location, following Candler’s Dripolator West.
The Hound , 2 Tunnel Rd. | Opening date TBD | This family and dog-friendly bar will take up residence in the former Greyhound Bus station and will offer an elevated selection of bar snacks, beer, wine, mead, sake, and mocktails.
There There , 20 Artful Wy. | Opening Spring 2023 | There There will bring its “consciously made, comforting goods” such as clothing, handmade gifts, and modern home goods to the River Arts District this spring.
Dining
Montford Deli , 1461 N. Merrimon Ave. | Opening March 15 | The former Nick’s Grill restaurant space will offer all your Montford Deli favorites for dine-in and drive-thru service.
“ Mother 2.0 ,” 224 Short Coxe Ave. | Opening Spring 2023 | Though we don’t yet know the name of Mother AVL’s new South Slope location, we know it will offer European-style fare with an emphasis on the bread and wine its original location is known for.
Good Hot Fish , South Slope | Opening date TBD | We’re chomping at the bit for Top Chef alum and former head chef of Benne on Eagle Ashleigh Shanti’s fish-camp style eatery.
Gourmand , 56 Patton Ave. | Opening March 2023 | This decadent cheese, charcuterie, and wine shop from New Orleans transplants Katie Grabach and Peyton Barrell will replace the Highland Brewing Co. kiosk on the first floor of the historic S&W Market.
Regina’s West Side , 1400 Patton Ave. | Opening date TBD | BBQ icon Elliot Moss ’ new concept will open in the former Happy Hill Restaurant space and will feature comfort food classics.
CAVA , 14 Swannanoa River Rd. | Opening March 2023 | Find fast casual Mediterranean fare in the former Zoe’s Kitchen space.
Taco Boy , 2 Town Square Blvd., St. 130 | Opening late Summer 2023 | These taco titans plan to open a South Asheville spot in the former OP Taylors Toy Store.
Taco Billy Food Trailer , 241 Broadway St. | Opening late March or early April 2023 | This permanent food trailer will be located behind Little Jumbo and offer an array of signature tacos, plus coffee and agua fresca.
107 Market & Deli , Black Mountain Ave., Black Mountain | Opening March 17 | This all-day concept from Foothills Meats and Cup of Jomo will serve breakfast and lunch during the day and will host the re-launch of the Foothills Butcher’s Table series in the evenings.
Thai Chili Asian Bistro , 1550 Hendersonville Rd. Ste. 100 | Opening date TBD | This Thai eatery will take up residence in the space formerly occupied by Ziggy’s Deli.
Botiwalla , 697 Haywood Rd. | Opening Summer 2023 | This casual eatery from Chai Pani Restaurant Group celebrates India’s late-night food scene and will take over the space formerly occupied by BimBeriBon.
Community
Lilac Health | 390 S. French Broad Ave. | Opening date TBD | This new nonprofit birth center will fill the gap between those wanting a home birth and hospital birth.
Mountain City Public Montessori , 27 Church St. | Opening August 2023 | WNC’s only public Montessori school will take up residence in the educational building of Central United Methodist Church.
The RailYard , 141 Richardson Blvd., Black Mountain | Opening Spring 2023 | Restaurateur John Richardson 1.31 acre taproom, restaurant, and community gathering space features a 6,500-sqft taproom and smashburger concept and will serve as the official home of nonprofit PubCorps .
Cats at Play Café ~ Boutique & Rescue Lounge , 12 Eagle St. | Opening April 2023 | The city’s first cat cafe will feature drinks, snacks, and adoptable cats.
Residential
Project Aspire , Downtown Asheville | Opening date TBD | This recently proposed walkable urban village will include affordable housing, a new YMCA, green spaces + more.
River Arts Apartments project | Opening March 2024 | The mixed-use development — which totals 431,000-sqft — will include 237 apartment units, 60+ public parking spaces, and 16,000-sqft of retail space.
Hilliard Flats , 217 Hilliard Ave. | Opening end of 2024 | This microhousing development will include 80 small units, each which comes with a private bathroom and a half-kitchen, plus a sink and space for small kitchen appliances.
✅ Now open
If there’s one thing we love even more than looking ahead to the future , it’s enjoying the present at one of Asheville’s newest spots. Check out this list of the Land of the Sky’s recently opened establishments .
Retail
Half Light Honey , 122 Riverside Dr. | Helmed by Asheville artist Samantha Carter, this retail shop and studio inside the River Arts District’s Cotton Mill Studios boasts one-of-a-kind ceramics and home decor.
PlantHouse , 2 Hendersonville Rd. | An experience-based terrarium workshop space and plant store.
Arhaus , 4 S. Tunnel Rd. Ste. 240 | This 7,200-sqft upscale furniture store is the first of its kind in North Carolina.
Community
Stillpoint Wellness , 946 Tunnel Rd. | In addition to saltwater flotation tanks, Stillpoint’s new location offers physical therapy, yoga classes, wellness coaching, and more.
The Restoration Hotel | 68 Patton Ave. | This boutique hotel includes farm-to-table restaurant The Exchange and The Observatory, a rooftop bar named The Observatory, plus a bowling alley in the basement.
Recreation
Cane Creek Park Playground , 590 Lower Brush Creek Rd., Fletcher | The new playground includes two play structures, musical equipment, and two benches for resting.
Sunny Day Play Space , 36 Rosscraggon Rd. | An informal play space with an array of activities for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers age 6 years and younger.
Dining
Hatchett Goods , 95 Weaverville Rd. 107 | A coffee program and shop with plans to expand into wine and home goods.
Little D’s , 952 Merrimon Ave. | From the owners of Asheville Proper, Little D’s is a casual eatery with a focus on seasonal fare and shareable plates.
Little Louie’s , 1478 Patton Ave. | Elliott Moss’ ode to Philadelphia is located inside what used to be The Malvern and offers an array of hoagies and pierogies.
Dobra , 1011 Tunnel Rd. | This eastern-style tea room is Dobra’s third Asheville location and boasts a wide variety of responsibly sourced teas and sweet and savory bites.
The Rabbit Hole , 626 Haywood Rd. | The latest from brunch legends Sunny Point Cafe, this new bakery and micro-event space features an assortment of glorious baked goods and coffee.
Kinfolk , 1125 Sweeten Creek Rd. | This Southern-inspired food truck known for a locally-sourced menu of sandwiches, soups, salads, and sides has expanded into a South Asheville brick-and-mortar.
✅ Now open
If there’s one thing we love even more than looking ahead to the future , it’s enjoying the present at one of Asheville’s newest spots. Check out this list of the Land of the Sky’s recently opened establishments .
Retail
Half Light Honey , 122 Riverside Dr. | Helmed by Asheville artist Samantha Carter, this retail shop and studio inside the River Arts District’s Cotton Mill Studios boasts one-of-a-kind ceramics and home decor.
PlantHouse , 2 Hendersonville Rd. | An experience-based terrarium workshop space and plant store.
Arhaus , 4 S. Tunnel Rd. Ste. 240 | This 7,200-sqft upscale furniture store is the first of its kind in North Carolina.
Community
Stillpoint Wellness , 946 Tunnel Rd. | In addition to saltwater flotation tanks, Stillpoint’s new location offers physical therapy, yoga classes, wellness coaching, and more.
The Restoration Hotel | 68 Patton Ave. | This boutique hotel includes farm-to-table restaurant The Exchange and The Observatory, a rooftop bar named The Observatory, plus a bowling alley in the basement.
Recreation
Cane Creek Park Playground , 590 Lower Brush Creek Rd., Fletcher | The new playground includes two play structures, musical equipment, and two benches for resting.
Sunny Day Play Space , 36 Rosscraggon Rd. | An informal play space with an array of activities for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers age 6 years and younger.
Dining
Hatchett Goods , 95 Weaverville Rd. 107 | A coffee program and shop with plans to expand into wine and home goods.
Little D’s , 952 Merrimon Ave. | From the owners of Asheville Proper, Little D’s is a casual eatery with a focus on seasonal fare and shareable plates.
Little Louie’s , 1478 Patton Ave. | Elliott Moss’ ode to Philadelphia is located inside what used to be The Malvern and offers an array of hoagies and pierogies.
Dobra , 1011 Tunnel Rd. | This eastern-style tea room is Dobra’s third Asheville location and boasts a wide variety of responsibly sourced teas and sweet and savory bites.
The Rabbit Hole , 626 Haywood Rd. | The latest from brunch legends Sunny Point Cafe, this new bakery and micro-event space features an assortment of glorious baked goods and coffee.
Kinfolk , 1125 Sweeten Creek Rd. | This Southern-inspired food truck known for a locally-sourced menu of sandwiches, soups, salads, and sides has expanded into a South Asheville brick-and-mortar.
