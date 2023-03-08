Open in App
Daily Mail

South Australian schoolgirl almost drowns while surfing at Middleton Beach

By Jesse Hyland For Daily Mail Australia,

4 days ago

A teenage school girl been pulled from the water unconscious in front of horrified classmates during a school surfing lesson.

The girl, 16, from the Adelaide suburb of Reynella East was with her Year 12 outdoor education class at nearby Middleton Beach on Wednesday.

The Reynella East College students were being taught how to surf by instructors from a private company not linked to Surf Lifesaving SA, according to 7News .

But the lesson nearly resulted in the girl drowning when an instructor spotted her unconscious in the rough surf and brought her to shore.

The instructor performed CPR on her as paramedics rushed to the beach around 11:30pm.

Paramedics spent hours stabilising the girl after they arrived.

She was airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

She was then driven to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The school's principal has spoken with the girl's parents.

Students who witnessed the distressing event after being offered counselling by the school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ML05_0lCHBvQd00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
Hilarious moment deputies respond to 911 call about vicious dog... only to find tiny puppy barking
Deer Creek, OK2 days ago
Nashville father-of-three killed after speeding drag racer loses control and crashes into his car
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Paul Flores is jailed for 25 years to life without parole for 1996 murder of Kristin Smart
San Luis Obispo, CA2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy