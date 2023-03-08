Open in App
Schroon Lake, NY
The Daily Gazette

Schenectady snowmobiler, 71, dies in Schroon Lake accident, troopers, DEC say

By Steven Cook,

4 days ago
An image from the search. Source: Department of Environmental Conservation

SCHROON LAKE – A Schenectady snowmobiler died in a weekend accident on Schroon Lake, New York State Police said.

Paul J. Kelleher, 71, of Schenectady, was found dead after a search Saturday morning, police said.

New York State Police responded to Schroon Lake Marina in the town of Schroon for a report of a missing snowmobiler, police said.

An investigation determined Kelleher had been traveling northeast on the lake and did not come back to his camp on the northeast shore, police said.

Kelleher had been traveling with family members when his snowmobile was suspected to have fallen through the ice, police said. Family members he’d been traveling with couldn’t locate him due to white out conditions from the snowstorm, police said.

State Forest Rangers responded with an airboat. The snow and wind slowed the response, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said.

They then found Kelleher just before 9 a.m., according to the State Police and DEC. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the state Forest Rangers, Schroon Lake Fire and Rescue and the Essex County Medical Examiner.

