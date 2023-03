msn.com

Married at First Sight's Mack Says Dom Divorce 'Really Sucked' but He's 'Absolutely' Open to Reconciliation By Kelly Wynne, 4 days ago

By Kelly Wynne, 4 days ago

Domynique and Mackinley's journey on Married at First Sight was unique — with a mid-season divorce that many viewers didn't see coming. Though the experts ...