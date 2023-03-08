Open in App
Flowery Branch, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

A plea to URL friends helped Hall County man reopen his BBQ business IRL

By Berndt Petersen,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eAHE_0lCH65cg00

A ‘barbecue man’ in Hall County says he underestimated the power of social media and never realized how many friends he has.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was in Flowery Branch, where the Hall County business was going through a tough time, and a passionate plea online has turned it all around.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Jarius Joseph said he never expected the good that was headed his way.

“We were trying to take a day off with my kids. They called and were like, oh! There are so many people here! I’m like, what’s going on,” Joseph said.

Joseph runs Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Flowery Branch, where he took over the business in December.

Then came the deep freeze of Christmas Eve. A broken water pipe flooded the restaurant and kept him closed for more than two months.

When he finally reopened a week ago, nobody came.

So, he took to social media and sent out a heartfelt message to the community: Please come back. This past weekend, they did.

TRENDING STORIES:

Joseph said folks were in line all the way out the door.

“It looked insane,” he said.

By 3 p.m. they ran out of food. Customers in the place Wednesday said Joseph is the kind of guy you want to help.

“You support the local guys. They’re growing up and working and investing in the community that you’re in too,” customer Nathan Smith said.

“It just shows how tight the community is and how much everyone loves everyone else in the neighborhood,” customer Jalen Simon said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Joseph said what meant the most is the fact that his two little children were in the restaurant when his customers came back.

“For them to see dad back here and them cheering me on was an incredible feeling. They got to see me do something genuine and honest, and it works,” Joseph said.

On Wednesday morning Jarius was busy with interviews.  He needs to hire more help.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Family, friends gather to remember Lo Jelks, Atlanta’s first Black TV reporter
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Serious injury accident and arrest on Cobb Parkway near Freys Gin Road
Marietta, GA23 hours ago
Family of slain football star makes donation to Jefferson Police
Lawrenceville, GA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family, friends hold balloon release for best friends who disappeared in metro Atlanta
College Park, GA15 hours ago
Expecting mother stops by fire station to use bathroom, has baby instead
Austell, GA1 day ago
‘We have been left in the dark;’ Family of man killed at MARTA station demands answers
Atlanta, GA22 hours ago
A family and their pet rabbit will now have a place to stay thanks to help from a GoFundMe
Decatur, GA1 day ago
Protesters detained, 1 arrested after setting up camp in southeast Atlanta neighborhood
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Massive mural celebrates Ambassador Andrew Young’s 91st birthday
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
Construction workers fighting for their lives after being hit by car in Cobb County
Marietta, GA7 hours ago
Rockdale celebrates completion of first debutante program
Conyers, GA1 day ago
New Mexican restaurant opens in Monroe Monday
Monroe, GA18 hours ago
2 children were playing outside; a man with a gun walked up and robbed one, police say
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
Cleveland man arrested after leading authorities on chase near Lula
Cleveland, GA1 day ago
2 men arrested for stealing $26,000 worth of baby formula from metro Atlanta grocery stores
Cartersville, GA2 days ago
Former Science Teacher Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Molestation at Georgia Middle School
Canton, GA2 days ago
Woodstock woman found shot to death behind Rome home, police say
Woodstock, GA2 days ago
Cherokee officials searching for culprit accused of illegally dumping tires, causing $50K in damages
Canton, GA3 days ago
Baton Rouge police seek man for questioning in death of Georgia father found wrapped in rug
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Report brings relief to family who lost loved one in car crash
Sandy Springs, GA2 days ago
ON THE MARKET: Check out 'stylish design features' of new home available in Flowery Branch
Flowery Branch, GA12 hours ago
Buford commissioners approve rezoning for development along Gainesville Highway
Buford, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy