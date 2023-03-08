New Michelin Guide recognizes 7 Chicago restaurants

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – The Michelin Guide has added seven Chicago restaurants to its list of recommended spots in the Windy City.

The restaurant purveyors on Wednesday unveiled a “sneak peek” of the 2023 Restaurant Guide Chicago. They have not yet announced whether the newly listed Chicago restaurants have received a Michelin star or a “Bib Gourmand” designation.

Still, it's an honor to be singled out by the Michelin Guide, one industry observer says.

“Here in Chicago, it holds a significant importance,” Doug Roth, founder and president of the Playground Hospitality in Chicago, tells the Noon Business Hour. “It’s sort of the Academy Awards of dining at this point, and it’s something that you want to hold proudly.”

The seven Chicago restaurants noted by Michelin:

--Avli on The Park, 180 N Field Blvd, near Millennium Park (Greek cuisine)

--Indienne, 217 W. Huron St., River North (Indian cuisine)

--Roux, 1055 E. 55 th St., Hyde Park (Southern cuisine)

--Sueños, 113-125 N. Green St., Fulton Market (Mexican cuisine)

-- The Izakaya at Momotaro, 820 W. Lake St., Fulton Market (Japanese cuisine)

--Union, 2202 N. California Ave., Logan Square (American cuisine)

--Pompette, 1960 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown (contemporary cuisine).

Listen to our new podcast Courier Pigeon

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram