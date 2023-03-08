Open in App
Syracuse, NY
The Comeback

CBB world reacts to stunning Jim Boeheim announcement

By Kevin Harrish,

4 days ago
When the ACC Tournament began with a showdown between the Syracuse Orange and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday afternoon, there weren’t many who truly expected it to be the final game Jim Boeheim ever coached for Syracuse. But that’s exactly what happened.

Following Syracuse’s loss to Wake Forest on Wednesday afternoon, the school announced that Jim Boeheim’s time as the school’s head coach would be coming to a close after 47 years of leading the team and that Adrian Autry will be the team’s next head coach.

“I have spent my entire career surrounded by the biggest and best names in professional and intercollegiate athletics. Few people are on the same playing field as Coach Boeheim,” athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement. “Jim Boeheim is synonymous with excellence, grit and determination. Jim is a rare breed of coach, building a program that is among the best in college basketball for nearly five decades. I am incredibly grateful for what he has done for Syracuse Basketball, Syracuse Athletics and Syracuse University as a whole.”

Boeheim led the team to the national championship in 2003 and 35 trips to the NCAA Tournament, including Final Four appearances in 1987, 1996, 2003, 2013 and 2016.

His departure is a huge move and the college basketball world had plenty to say about it on Twitter.

It’s certainly been a storied career for Boeheim, and now it’s come to a rather unceremonious close.

