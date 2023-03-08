'Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Shows Injuries From Alleged Scheana Shay Attack

Raquel Leviss claims fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay punched her in the face, -- and is threatening to do it again -- all over Raquel's affair with Tom Sandoval .

A judge granted Raquel a temporary restraining order after she claimed her 'VR' castmate Scheana -- who's also BFFs with Tom's ex, Ariana Madix -- attacked her last Thursday in NYC. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Scheana allegedly shoved Raquel against a brick wall and punched her in her left eye.

Raquel included photos of her bruised eye and cut face in her court filing. She's also afraid this could happen again -- she claims co-workers are telling her Scheana "doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."

That friend, of course, is Ariana ... and the timing of the alleged attack matches up to when we know the cast all found out about Tom and Raquel's affair.

In fact, Scheana and Raquel had just finished shooting an episode of "What What Happens Live" ... where they were getting along just fine. That shifted dramatically hours later.

Scheana even boasted on social media about supporting her friend ... she posted a pic of Ariana and herself with the caption, "Always got your back" ... followed by the punch emoji. Raquel included that IG post in her court filing.

As we first told you ... Raquel beelined it to a L.A. County court Tuesday and filed for the restraining order against Scheana, which the judge granted. She also filed a report Tuesday with LAPD ... both women live in Los Angeles.

Scheana must stay at least 100 yards away from Raquel, her home and her workplace ... which will make the 'VR' reunion show kinda sticky.

For those who don't watch the reality show ... Scheana is besties with Ariana, who saw her 10-year relationship with Tom crumble last week when she discovered her man was having an affair with another woman from the show.

Raquel and Tom have since apologized ... with Raquel saying she regrets hurting Ariana and explaining how she got herself into such a bad spot.

Now, Scheana is fully inserted into this mess. There's a hearing set for March 29, where Scheana and Raquel can have their say in court -- but the 'Vanderpump' reunion is supposed to be shot before that ... so, one of them won't be in the room.