Bedminster Township, NJ
Suspect Accused of Sex Assaults Against 2 Children at Family Party

By TAPinto Staff,

5 days ago

BEDMINSTER, NJ - A 45-year township man has been arrested and charged with the sexual assault of two children seven- and eight-years-old at a party last weekend, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.

Marcelo D. Schonhauser was arrested at his home March 6 without incident, according to MccDonald. The suspect is charged with two counts of Second-degree Sexual Assault by Sexual Contact, and two counts of Third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

He is being held in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing, according to McDonald, who provided the following account:

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit was notified by the Bedminster Township Police Department of a report that an 8-year-old victim was sexually assaulted on March 4 while attending a social event at a residence in Bedminster.

The 8-year-old female victim was interviewed at the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Child Advocacy Center by a detective from the Somerset County Sex/Child
Abuse Unit who said she had been sexually assaulted by the suspect.

On Monday, March 6, detectives learned of a second minor victim who also
reported being sexually assaulted by the su fespect.at the same party. The second victim, a 7-year-old female was interviewed at the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Child Advocacy Center by a detective from the Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit.

McDonald requests anyone with information relating to the sexual assaults to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100, or the Bedminster Township Police Department at (908) 234-0585 or via
the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

