Rutgers' Washington Honored For Character, Dedication to Basketball

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Coquese Washington, who guided the Rutgers women’s basketball team to the 1,000th victory in program history and the 100th Big Ten victory in her coaching career, has been recognized with the Carol Eckman Integrity in Coaching Award.

The Eckman Award is presented by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and is given annually to an active-member coach whose character and conduct exemplify courage, ethical behavior, honesty, sportsmanship and commitment to the student athlete.

"Receiving this award is incredibly humbling and a tremendous honor. I have passionately loved this game ever since I can remember," Washington said. "Basketball has had such a strong impact on my life in so many ways, for so many years. I've been blessed to work with amazing players, exceptional assistant coaches, encouraging administrators, and wonderful mentors throughout my coaching journey. To know that my work as a coach in this game has resonated with others is truly touching.”

Washington is the fifth Big Ten head coach to receive the award and only one of two active coaches, along with Iowa head coach Lisa Bludder. She joins past Scarlet Knight head coaches C. Vivian Stringer (1993) and Theresa Grentz (2007) who were also selected for the honor while at the helm of Iowa and Illinois, respectively.

Washington is the first head coach to win the award while coaching at Rutgers.

Washington was named the third full-time head coach in the history of Rutgers women's basketball on May 23, 2022. She arrived with 22 years of experience program building and coaching championship-caliber basketball.

Washington served as the head coach at Penn State for 12 seasons.

From 2012-14, the Lady Lions claimed three consecutive Big Ten regular-season titles, becoming one of four programs in conference history to win three or more regular-season crowns in a row.

She guided Penn State to two Sweet 16 appearances in 2012 and 2014 while developing 17 players to All-Big Ten status on 32 separate occasions.

Washington earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors three times (2012-14), WBCA Regional Coach of the Year twice (2012, 2013), and was named a finalist for WBCA National Coach of the Year two times (2012, 2013). She was also selected as the 2011 and 2014 Black Coaches Association (BCA) Female Coach of the Year. In addition, the Michigan native served stints at Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

After playing collegiately at Notre Dame, Washington wen on to play six seasons in the WNBA, winning a Championship with the Houston Comets in 2000.

After being traded to the Indiana Fever in the middle of the 2002 season, she again made history, guiding the club to its first-ever playoff berth and becoming the first player in WNBA history to lead three different squads to the postseason.

Washington was a key figure in helping create the WNBA Players Association (WNBPA), serving as the founding president of the WNBPA from 1999 until 2001. She served as the executive vice president of the WNBPA from 2001 until her retirement in 2003. Washington led negotiations for the association's first collective bargaining agreement, and as executive vice president, was a mainstay in the negotiations for the league's second collective bargaining agreement, which brought about the first free agency system in women's professional sports.

Washington's service to the game has gone beyond coaching. She served on the WBCA Board of Directors and led a committee tasked to grow the game of women's basketball and served five years on the NCAA Women's Basketball Issues Committee.

She won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2013 World University Games and served on the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Committee from 2009-12.

She was a member of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund Board of Directors from 2012-15 and founded the Pennsylvania Pink Zone, which raised funds and dispersed over $3 million through Play4Kay initiatives.

Through Coquese's Drive, Washington also raised close to $225,000 for the fight against domestic violence.

The late Carol Eckman, who organized the first college women's basketball championship tournament at West Chester State College in 1969, is regarded as the mother of the college women's basketball national championship.



