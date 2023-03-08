Open in App
New Brunswick, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Rutgers' Washington Honored For Character, Dedication to Basketball

By TAPinto New Brunswick,

3 days ago

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Coquese Washington, who guided the Rutgers women’s basketball team to the 1,000th victory in program history and the 100th Big Ten victory in her coaching career, has been recognized with the Carol Eckman Integrity in Coaching Award.

The Eckman Award is presented by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and is given annually to an active-member coach whose character and conduct exemplify courage, ethical behavior, honesty, sportsmanship and commitment to the student athlete.

"Receiving this award is incredibly humbling and a tremendous honor. I have passionately loved this game ever since I can remember," Washington said. "Basketball has had such a strong impact on my life in so many ways, for so many years. I've been blessed to work with amazing players, exceptional assistant coaches, encouraging administrators, and wonderful mentors throughout my coaching journey. To know that my work as a coach in this game has resonated with others is truly touching.”

Washington is the fifth Big Ten head coach to receive the award and only one of two active coaches, along with Iowa head coach Lisa Bludder. She joins past Scarlet Knight head coaches C. Vivian Stringer (1993) and Theresa Grentz (2007) who were also selected for the honor while at the helm of Iowa and Illinois, respectively.

Washington is the first head coach to win the award while coaching at Rutgers.

Washington was named the third full-time head coach in the history of Rutgers women's basketball on May 23, 2022. She arrived with 22 years of experience program building and coaching championship-caliber basketball.

Washington served as the head coach at Penn State for 12 seasons.

From 2012-14, the Lady Lions claimed three consecutive Big Ten regular-season titles, becoming one of four programs in conference history to win three or more regular-season crowns in a row.

She guided Penn State to two Sweet 16 appearances in 2012 and 2014 while developing 17 players to All-Big Ten status on 32 separate occasions.

Washington earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors three times (2012-14), WBCA Regional Coach of the Year twice (2012, 2013), and was named a finalist for WBCA National Coach of the Year two times (2012, 2013). She was also selected as the 2011 and 2014 Black Coaches Association (BCA) Female Coach of the Year. In addition, the Michigan native served stints at Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

After playing collegiately at Notre Dame, Washington wen on to play six seasons in the WNBA, winning a Championship with the Houston Comets in 2000.

After being traded to the Indiana Fever in the middle of the 2002 season, she again made history, guiding the club to its first-ever playoff berth and becoming the first player in WNBA history to lead three different squads to the postseason.

Washington was a key figure in helping create the WNBA Players Association (WNBPA), serving as the founding president of the WNBPA from 1999 until 2001. She served as the executive vice president of the WNBPA from 2001 until her retirement in 2003. Washington led negotiations for the association's first collective bargaining agreement, and as executive vice president, was a mainstay in the negotiations for the league's second collective bargaining agreement, which brought about the first free agency system in women's professional sports.

Washington's service to the game has gone beyond coaching. She served on the WBCA Board of Directors and led a committee tasked to grow the game of women's basketball and served five years on the NCAA Women's Basketball Issues Committee.

She won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2013 World University Games and served on the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Committee from 2009-12.

She was a member of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund Board of Directors from 2012-15 and founded the Pennsylvania Pink Zone, which raised funds and dispersed over $3 million through Play4Kay initiatives.

Through Coquese's Drive, Washington also raised close to $225,000 for the fight against domestic violence.

The late Carol Eckman, who organized the first college women's basketball championship tournament at West Chester State College in 1969, is regarded as the mother of the college women's basketball national championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2wKI_0lCH5gxz00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Paramus Wrestlers Were the 'Beasts of the East' this Winter
Paramus, NJ21 hours ago
Rutgers’ Paul Mulcahy Uses NIL Deal For Good
New Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
How Steve Pikiell’s phone-smashing message made Rutgers tune out the noise | Politi
New Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Stanich and Waldron Honored by Roxbury Junior Gaels Wrestling
Roxbury Township, NJ19 hours ago
On Sundays, It's Game Night With the Rutgers' Honors College Dean
New Brunswick, NJ23 hours ago
Ice Hockey Player Jeremy Siksnius is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Highlander Athlete of the Week
New Providence, NJ2 days ago
Spend Some Bread at Panera This Thursday to Support EBHS Track and Field
East Brunswick, NJ18 hours ago
3 Morristown Boys Basketball Players Receive Post Season Honors
Morristown, NJ2 days ago
CBS News Visits Frank J. Cicarell Academy
Elizabeth, NJ1 day ago
Paterson Public School Officials Celebrate Eastside Basketball Champions
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Murphy silent as NJCU students’ lives, futures hang in the balance; School district needs lesson in frugality | Letters
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Rutgers Faculty Authorizes Unions to Call Strike Amid Contract Talks
New Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
Bordentown Regional H.S.'s Athletic Hall of Fame Seeks Nominations
Bordentown, NJ2 days ago
Help the Hasbrouck Height Scouts "Scouting for Food" Spring Campaign
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ21 hours ago
Michigan Dems Doublecross Teachers Union – Gay Bars Unionizing as Violence Mounts – NYC Union Pass Medicare Advantage Program Amid Controversy
New York City, NY1 day ago
Britnee N. Timberlake Announces Senate Run
Montclair, NJ2 days ago
Hamilton College Students from Ridgewood Named to Dean's List
Clinton, NY16 hours ago
Capitol City role models honored for their service to Trenton
Trenton, NJ19 hours ago
Local Students Named to Dean's List at Tufts University
Medford, MA1 day ago
Chatham's 'Bailey's Warriors' Racing to Reach $1 Million in Funds Raised to Help Cause for Washington Third-Grader Bailey Buell
Chatham, NJ22 hours ago
Philly’s Best Cheesesteak Is in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
PHOTOS: Morristown High School Students Star in Fashion Show Benefiting 35th Annual Project Graduation Party
Morristown, NJ20 hours ago
Kenilworth Public Schools COVID-19 Weekly Dashboard March 6 - March 10
Kenilworth, NJ1 day ago
Easter Basket Initiative is Up and Running
Denville, NJ18 hours ago
City Hall Meeting Examines Racial Tensions At High School
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Phillipsburg Rotary Announces Three Honorees for 2023
Phillipsburg, NJ1 day ago
Superintendent: New Assessment Is “Educational Malpractice”
Howell, NJ2 days ago
East Brunswick Education Foundation to Honor Dr. Joyce Boley, Susan Mizerak, Katie Motusesky and Douglas Schorpp at Annual Dinner
East Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
St. Patrick’s Day parades postponed, others in NJ might be affected
Seaside Heights, NJ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy