New Intermediate School Principal, Special Education Supervisor Appointed in Westfield

By Andrea Crowley-Hughes,

3 days ago

WESTFIELD, NJ — A Westfield intermediate school assistant principal will be the new principal at McKinley Elementary School and a special education teacher in the district will rise to a district-wide special education supervisor position following the Westfield school board's approval Tuesday.

The board approved the appointment of LaNova Schall as principal of McKinley Elementary School, where Jill Sack has been serving as interim principal following the resignation of Marc Biunno. The board also authorized the appointment of Alex Linden as the district-wide special education supervisor, succeeding former supervisor Andrea Lo.

Both administrators will begin their positions on July 1. Schall will draw a salary of $134,000 and Linden will draw a salary of $118,000.

Superintendent Raymond González recommended both administrators, saying the choices were made after thorough vetting and committee review and that they “truly represent the best of the best.”

“The individuals were selected out of a pool of a total of over 120 candidates combined,” González said. “Those candidates came from all portions of the state with various experiences and backgrounds through the interview process involving teachers, parents, administrators, both central office and school-based and myself.”

Schall currently serves as the assistant principal at Westfield’s Edison Intermediate School. Before joining the district, she was assistant principal at the Van Derveer Elementary School in Somerville for two years.

“McKinley is the epitome of an elementary school, with its brick facade, pinewood floors and large windows. Looking at it from the outside, one can become very nostalgic. However, it is what I know happens in the classrooms, offices and hallways that attracted me to McKinley,” Schall said in a statement from the district.

“The teachers collaborate with each other to provide high-quality instruction and are committed to ongoing learning and professional development. The students have pride in and take care of their school and peers. The parents work tirelessly to support students and staff through assemblies, fundraisers and other activities.”

Schall started her education career in 2001 as a teacher in the New York City Public Schools, moving to the East Orange Community Charter School in 2009, where she taught for four years before serving for another four years as the school’s curriculum, instruction and data supervisor.

Linden has been a special education teacher for 15 years at Edison Intermediate School. She served as supervisor of the Extended School Year Program for the past three summers and as ESY Secondary Coordinator in Summer 2019. She also planned and executed a program for students with special needs in grades pre-kindergarten to 12, according to a district statement. She pivoted the program from in-person to remote during the pandemic before returning to an in-person schedule.

“My experience as the ESY supervisor and secondary coordinator over the last four years allowed me to oversee an entire program of over 150 students, including the hiring of all teachers, paraprofessionals, nurses and therapists, scheduling, coaching teachers, communication with parents and collaboration with all staff,” Linden said. “I hope to use my acquired skills and knowledge, as well as my passion as an educator, to work closely with teachers to establish best practices, professional development and to develop and expand upon the programs that are offered in the district.”

