Doylestown Resident Recognized for Going Above and Beyond With Local Park

By Ed Doyle,

4 days ago

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A Doylestown resident got a thank-you from the borough’s council last month for rolling up his sleeves and sprucing up a local park.

At the Feb. 27 meeting of Doylestown Borough Council, Mayor Noni West gave Brian Guerriero a certificate of appreciation for his efforts to rehabilitate Burpee Park. The certificate noted those efforts included power washing, painting and landscaping.

The story behind Guerriero’s work on Burpee Park started when Guerriero noticed that the park’s pavilion had seen better days. While Guerriero said the borough does a great job of keeping up the park, he explained that the care of the pavilion was in something of a grey area.

The pavilion, which is a small brick building near the entrance of the park, had been set up years ago as a memorial to a relative. But beginning a few years ago, that person was no longer able to maintain the building, and it fell into disrepair.

Guerriero noticed because he lives nearby and spends a lot of time at Burpee Park with his two young children. He’s also known among his family and friends as a big booster of all things Doylestown, so when he saw that the park needed a little TLC, he jumped in.

One of the major improvements was cleaning up the landscaping around the building. Everything was overgrown, and the roots of the vines had permeated the brick front of the building.

“I had to figure out how to get the vines out of the brick and out of the rafters,” Guerriero said.

He then power washed the entire the building and gave the front of it a fresh coat of paint.

Guerriero made sure that he worked with the borough during all phases of the project. He started by providing a written proposal of the work he wanted to do.

Guerriero knows a thing or two about working with borough officials. As a member of the borough’s Economic Development Advisory Board, he knows his way around Borough Hall.

Guerriero said the help he received from borough officials and members of the community was invaluable. When it came to choosing new plants to surround the building, for example, people from the Park and Recreation Department—and some knowledgeable neighbors—provided a lot of help to Guerrerio, who calls himself a “novice gardener.”

Other members of the community also got involved. Guerriero said Goldman Law Offices in Doylestown “generously provided all the native plantings.” That was a blessing, Guerriero said, because it turned out that he had underestimated the cost of the plantings.

And when the new plantings went in last fall, the borough provided mulch.

Guerriero particularly appreciated the help with materials because he paid for many of the other materials out of his own pocket.

In terms of time, Guerriero estimated that he spent 30 to 40 hours on the project. He was able to dig into the project—literally—last fall when he switched jobs and had a week off in between.

Looking back at the project, Guerriero said he’s happy that borough officials put their trust in him to get the job done. “I think it’s a great thing that the borough is willing to partner with residents on projects like this,” he explained.

Guerriero has also been pleased at the reaction from the community. “I'm thrilled that people have been really respectful and enjoyed the property,” Guerriero said, “and there hasn't been any vandalism.”

Looking ahead, Guerriero doesn’t anticipate the pavilion will need a lot of additional work or much more of his time. The plants are fairly low maintenance (one of the benefits of native plantings), and the paint should last for years.

That said, Guerriero does have his eye on another part of Burpee Park that could use an upgrade: The basketball court could use resurfacing. But whether or not that happens, Guerriero knows that he’s left Burpee Park in much better shape.

“I hope that just one thing leads to another and the park continues to be maintained really well,” he said.

