Bloomfield Police Department Police Blotter Week 9: February 27, 2023-March 5, 2023

Theft:

02/27/2023-Officers responded to the 600 block of Bloomfield Avenue on report of a theft from auto. According to the complainant, a suspect entered a co-workers vehicle and then fled from the parking lot. Video surveillance was recovered and showed the same suspect entering into a second vehicle in the area of Park Street. The second vehicle was missing sunglasses, a knife and air buds valued at $350.00. This incident is under investigation.

Suspect from Bloomfield Avenue and Park Street theft from auto incidents

03/01/2023-Officers responded to 135 Bloomfield Avenue (Staples) on report of a shoplifting. According to the Loss Prevention Manager, two women entered the store asking employees about products. While the employees went to a different area of the store, one of the women walked out with an HP printer valued at $290.00 without paying for it. One of the suspects was described as a light skinned African American female wearing a brown outfit, brown Ugg boots and a brown headscarf. This incident is under investigation.

03/02/2023-Officers responded to the 100 block of State Street on report of a theft from auto. A resident parked her vehicle on the street overnight and upon returning to it the following morning, she noticed that it was rummaged through. There was $15.00 missing from the vehicle. This incident is under investigation.

03/02/2023-Officers responded to the area of Maple Street on report of a theft from auto. A resident parked her vehicle in her driveway overnight and upon returning to it the following morning, she noticed it was rummaged through. A jacket and a wallet valued at $450.00 was missing from the vehicle. This incident is under investigation.

03/04/2023-Officers responded to the 100 block of Bloomfield Avenue on report of a package theft. A resident received notification that a package was delivered, however when she went to the lobby to retrieve it, she noticed it was missing. The package contained a pair of Nike Jordan sneakers valued at $200.00. This incident is under investigation.

