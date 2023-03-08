Open in App
Bloomfield, NJ
Bloomfield Police Department Police Blotter Week 9: February 27, 2023-March 5, 2023

By Bloomfield Police Department,

5 days ago

Theft:

02/27/2023-Officers responded to the 600 block of Bloomfield Avenue on report of a theft from auto. According to the complainant, a suspect entered a co-workers vehicle and then fled from the parking lot. Video surveillance was recovered and showed the same suspect entering into a second vehicle in the area of Park Street. The second vehicle was missing sunglasses, a knife and air buds valued at $350.00. This incident is under investigation.

Suspect from Bloomfield Avenue and Park Street theft from auto incidents

03/01/2023-Officers responded to 135 Bloomfield Avenue (Staples) on report of a shoplifting. According to the Loss Prevention Manager, two women entered the store asking employees about products. While the employees went to a different area of the store, one of the women walked out with an HP printer valued at $290.00 without paying for it.  One of the suspects was described as a light skinned African American female wearing a brown outfit, brown Ugg boots and a brown headscarf. This incident is under investigation.

03/02/2023-Officers responded to the 100 block of State Street on report of a theft from auto. A resident parked her vehicle on the street overnight and upon returning to it the following morning, she noticed that it was rummaged through. There was $15.00 missing from the vehicle. This incident is under investigation.

03/02/2023-Officers responded to the area of Maple Street on report of a theft from auto. A resident parked her vehicle in her driveway overnight and upon returning to it the following morning, she noticed it was rummaged through. A jacket and a wallet valued at $450.00 was missing from the vehicle. This incident is under investigation.

03/04/2023-Officers responded to the 100 block of Bloomfield Avenue on report of a package theft. A resident received notification that a package was delivered, however when she went to the lobby to retrieve it, she noticed it was missing. The package contained a pair of Nike Jordan sneakers valued at $200.00. This incident is under investigation.

Incidents under investigation

Thefts

These incidents are currently being investigated by Bloomfield Detectives. Due to the on-going investigations, information will not be released at this time. The information is released to the press at the discretion of the police department and may not represent the total scope of police activity. All persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

