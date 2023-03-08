Mud City Crab House Opens for Season 25 on March 9

MANAHAWKIN, NJ - Mud City Crab House will be opening its doors for their 25th season this Thursday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m.

Mud City Crab House shared:

We have decided to open a week early.

March 9 will be opening day at Mud City, which means you don't have to wait the extra week for Cioppino, Tollhouse Pie or Seafood Bisque. We truly can't wait to see everyone and get the season started.

Dinners outside before you know it.

Mud City will be open Thursday-Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It is located at 1185 East Bay Avenue Manahawkin, NJ 08050.



