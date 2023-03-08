Open in App
Totowa, NJ
TAPinto.net

Totowa's Luke Monteyne Commits to Hobart College for Football and Academics

By Gabriella Dragone,

3 days ago

TOTOWA, NJ – DePaul Catholic High School has a lot to be proud of as one of their own, Luke Monteyne, has just received an exciting offer. Monteyene, a Totowa resident and a highly talented football player and leader, has announced that he will be attending Hobart College in the fall to further both his academic and athletic future.

As a student athlete, Monteyne has led his team to a State Championship win, and now he is ready to take his skills to the next level. Coach Nick Campanile, Head Coach at DePaul Catholic High School, expressed his pride in Monteyne and the work he has put in over the years.

“It has been an absolute privilege to coach Luke,” Campanile said. “I cannot wait to see him grown and succeed at the next level. I think Hobart is a great fit for him, and they’re getting the best NJ has to offer at the kicking position.”

Monteyne has made seven field goals out of eight attempts, with a long of 188 yards. He has also successfully kicked 38 extra points out of 39 attempts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0m7M_0lCH5SYh00

