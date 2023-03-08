Benzinga

GOP Bill To Amend Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program Opposed By Advocates And Dispensary Owners By Joana Scopel, 4 days ago

By Joana Scopel, 4 days ago

A bill recently introduced to the Ohio legislature would set up a 13-member medical marijuana (MMJ) oversight commission and a new state agency. The bill’s sponsors, State senators Stephen Huffman (R) and Kirk ...