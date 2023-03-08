De Soto approves $200M apartment project near Panasonic plant

Prairie Village-based Flint Development plans to build a $200 million, 800-unit multifamily project to support the $4 billion Panasonic Ltd. electric-vehicle battery plant in De Soto .
Last week, the De Soto City Council approved two Flint Acquisitions LLC requests for industrial revenue bonds and for property tax abatements: $135 million in bonds and a 10-year, 75% abatement to finance the costs of acquiring and constructing Flint Meadows East — a three-building, 634-unit apartment complex — and $90 million in bonds and a 10-year, 75% abatement for the 248-unit Flint Meadows West. What’s next for the rest of the former Sunflower plant in De Soto?
Flint Meadows East will be built at 36520 W. 103rd St. on roughly 80 acres in one or more phases and include:
- A three-story, 228-apartment building with surface parking.
- A three-story, 234-apartment building with surface parking.
- A two-story, 172-apartment building with one-car garages for each unit, a clubhouse, pool and pool deck.
Flint Meadows West will be built on roughly 28 acres at both 9965 and 10115 Edgerton Road with 248 duplexes that offer two- and three-bedroom options. Each unit will have a one- or two-car attached garage. The project also will include a pool and pool deck.
