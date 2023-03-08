De Soto approves $200M apartment project near Panasonic plant

Prairie Village-based Flint Development plans to build a $200 million, 800-unit multifamily project to support the $4 billion Panasonic Ltd. electric-vehicle battery plant in De Soto .

Last week, the De Soto City Council approved two Flint Acquisitions LLC requests for industrial revenue bonds and for property tax abatements: $135 million in bonds and a 10-year, 75% abatement to finance the costs of acquiring and constructing Flint Meadows East — a three-building, 634-unit apartment complex — and $90 million in bonds and a 10-year, 75% abatement for the 248-unit Flint Meadows West.

Flint Meadows East will be built at 36520 W. 103rd St. on roughly 80 acres in one or more phases and include:

A three-story, 228-apartment building with surface parking.

A three-story, 234-apartment building with surface parking.

A two-story, 172-apartment building with one-car garages for each unit, a clubhouse, pool and pool deck.

Flint Meadows West will be built on roughly 28 acres at both 9965 and 10115 Edgerton Road with 248 duplexes that offer two- and three-bedroom options. Each unit will have a one- or two-car attached garage. The project also will include a pool and pool deck.

