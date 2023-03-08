Open in App
De Soto, KS
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

De Soto approves $200M apartment project near Panasonic plant

By Nicole Dolan – Kansas City Business Journal,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S65nR_0lCH4vvR00

Prairie Village-based Flint Development plans to build a $200 million, 800-unit multifamily project to support the $4 billion Panasonic Ltd. electric-vehicle battery plant in De Soto .

Last week, the De Soto City Council approved two Flint Acquisitions LLC requests for industrial revenue bonds and for property tax abatements: $135 million in bonds and a 10-year, 75% abatement to finance the costs of acquiring and constructing Flint Meadows East — a three-building, 634-unit apartment complex — and $90 million in bonds and a 10-year, 75% abatement for the 248-unit Flint Meadows West.

What’s next for the rest of the former Sunflower plant in De Soto?

Flint Meadows East will be built at 36520 W. 103rd St. on roughly 80 acres in one or more phases and include:

  • A three-story, 228-apartment building with surface parking.
  • A three-story, 234-apartment building with surface parking.
  • A two-story, 172-apartment building with one-car garages for each unit, a clubhouse, pool and pool deck.

Flint Meadows West will be built on roughly 28 acres at both 9965 and 10115 Edgerton Road with 248 duplexes that offer two- and three-bedroom options. Each unit will have a one- or two-car attached garage. The project also will include a pool and pool deck.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shipping container studio apartments nearing completion
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Kansas City’s new airport terminal is a mess for picking up passengers. Can it be fixed?
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
KC Current stadium will begin to rise in March
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Prairie Village receives grant to pay for license plate readers
Prairie Village, KS2 days ago
1 person dead after vehicle overturns, lands on another vehicle in KCMO crash
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Developers behind rumored KC landfill set to meet with Missouri agency
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Police confirm body found is missing Kansas City teen
Gladstone, MO15 hours ago
Experience hospitality again from a 1829 Kansas City home of Dr. James Compton that's now a famous well-known restaurant
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Officer injured after police vehicle is hit by car near 18th Street
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
How to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2023 in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Former Kansas City school to become community wellness campus
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Man killed in shooting inside downtown Kansas City apartment building
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City's Police Board wants even more funding for KCPD, so they're taking the city to court
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
New restaurant, shops open at Kansas City’s Zona Rosa shopping district
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Two Area Interstate Rest Stops To Become Commercial Vehicle Parking Areas
Lathrop, MO3 days ago
Lee’s Summit liquor store opens drive-thru window
Lee's Summit, MO2 days ago
A lot of green: Home appraisals in Wyandotte, Johnson Counties see average increase of double figures
Kansas City, KS3 days ago
MoDOT to replace I-29 bridges in Northland, closing lanes for weeks
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Gladstone police officially identify body found in pond as 13-year-old Jayden Robker
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
New Jazzman Black Lager hits Kansas City-area bars
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
One man dead after fatal crash near Linwood
Linwood, KS1 day ago
4 The People: Missouri voters question taxes, possible Royals stadium
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
Sheriff's office recovers stolen property
Osawatomie, KS17 hours ago
Top 5 Bar-B-Que Restaurants in Kansas City
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
KCPD, FBI tape off large scene around pond near North Broadway and Northwest Englewood
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Piles of trash, illegal dumping return to vacant Kansas City shopping center
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
GM offering buyouts to salaried workers at Kansas City plant, other US locations
Kansas City, KS3 days ago
Topeka residents must have permit to burn wood on property
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Kansas City lands two new nonstop international flights
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Firefighters respond to Oakland house fire
Topeka, KS3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy