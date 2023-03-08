Open in App
Overland Park, KS
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

Overland Park leaders approve redevelopment of former Sears site

By Nicole Dolan – Kansas City Business Journal,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXp9R_0lCH4JpB00

The redevelopment of the former Sears site in Overland Park won over City Council members for the first time since 2019 .

The Overland Park City Council voted 10-1 to approve the revised preliminary plan for the 97 Metcalf project, at the southeast corner of 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue, which decreased the overall square footage from 209,067 square feet to 135,300 square feet in 10 buildings.

Olathe commission approves new Heartland Coca-Cola facility

The approval came with the stipulation that the pool area and pickleball courts close at 10 p.m.

Box Development LLC, an affiliate of the Wichita-based Walter Morris Cos. real estate firm, reduced the size to increase buffers to the east of the site and because its preliminary plan no longer included the now-demolished 209,000-square-foot former Sears building.

In place of the former Sears building, the developer will build a 93,000-square-foot Life Time Fitness location on the eastern portion of the 18.8-acre site, which includes a kids turf area, an outdoor deck with a pool area and four pickleball courts.

This will be Life Time Fitness’ second country club location in Overland Park.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City OKs plan to replace urban farm near Plexpod in Midtown with 100-unit Park 39 apartment project
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Kansas City's Police Board wants even more funding for KCPD, so they're taking the city to court
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
How to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2023 in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
4 The People: Missouri voters question taxes, possible Royals stadium
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
KC Current stadium will begin to rise in March
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Developers behind rumored KC landfill set to meet with Missouri agency
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Proposed beef packing factory could bring 600 jobs to Olathe
Olathe, KS4 days ago
Prairie Village receives grant to pay for license plate readers
Prairie Village, KS2 days ago
Kansas City’s new airport terminal is a mess for picking up passengers. Can it be fixed?
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
De Soto approves $200M apartment project near Panasonic plant
De Soto, KS4 days ago
New restaurant, shops open at Kansas City’s Zona Rosa shopping district
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Top 5 Bar-B-Que Restaurants in Kansas City
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Police confirm body found is missing Kansas City teen
Gladstone, MO16 hours ago
A lot of green: Home appraisals in Wyandotte, Johnson Counties see average increase of double figures
Kansas City, KS3 days ago
Kansas City created a new transit service for the Northland. Here's what to know about Iris
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Hours-long standoff at Overland Park apartment complex ends Saturday
Overland Park, KS1 day ago
Former Kansas City school to become community wellness campus
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Man killed in shooting inside downtown Kansas City apartment building
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Inflation hits animal owners as cost of going to the vet rises
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Big 12 Tournament visitors buying up recreational marijuana
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Diver prepares to enter water
Gladstone, MO2 days ago
New Jazzman Black Lager hits Kansas City-area bars
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KCPD investigating homicide near 8300 Highland
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
Lee’s Summit liquor store opens drive-thru window
Lee's Summit, MO2 days ago
KCPD, FBI tape off large scene around pond near North Broadway and Northwest Englewood
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
2 Missouri Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Argosy Casino and Hotel
Riverside, MO5 days ago
South Kansas City elementary school to move to year-round calendar
Kansas City, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy