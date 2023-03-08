Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
WIBC

Man Sentenced for Bringing Drugs from Indy Airport

By Parker Carlson,

4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A man tried to smuggle drugs from California to Indianapolis, but was caught by police at the Indianapolis International Airport. He’s now sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Court documents say 25-year-old Tyler Early Ja Waun Cabell was caught June 5th, 2021. State and Federal officers were searching for drugs at the airport when they found two of Cabell’s bags.

Inside one with his name written on it was seven grams of marijuana, but the other had almost 11 pounds in vacuum sealed bags. That second bag also had four more sealed plastic bags with around 8 pounds of pure methamphetamine.

Cabell wrapped the bags with towels and clothes to try to hid the drugs.

When he was interviewed, Cabell said he was transporting the drugs for someone he met in California that offered him $7,000 to bring the drugs back to Indianapolis. Police say that Cabell didn’t know how he would be paid by that person or who they were.

“This defendant transported methamphetamine into our community with no regard for the people and families harmed by this dangerous drug,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Drug traffickers like this defendant further the scourge of substance abuse disorder and must be held accountable. I commend the work of HSI, ISP, and the Plainfield Police Department in intercepting these illicit drugs and getting this defendant off our streets.”

Cabell was sentenced Wednesday to 5 years in federal prison and was ordered to 3 years probation and to pay a $1,000 fine.

The post Man Sentenced for Bringing Drugs from Indy Airport appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Owner of 2 illegal Indiana bars with violent histories faces theft, tax charges
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Greenfield man sentenced to prison after breaking into house, stealing firearms and selling them
Greenfield, IN2 days ago
Indy man charged for role in multiple armed robberies
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Illegal Spinning Event Causes $60,000 in Damage; 9 arrested
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Man sentenced to 85 years in 2020 homicide on northwest side of Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
2 Indianapolis men sent to prison for murder on I-65 in 2020
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Woman’s weapon accidentally discharged inside Cumberland Culver’s
Cumberland, IN1 day ago
Road Rage Shooting on I-65 Leads to Arrest
Indianapolis, IN17 hours ago
Nevada Man Arrested For Hauling Cocaine In Southern Indiana
Seymour, IN3 days ago
Gunshot inside Indy Culver’s
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Bloomington man holds people hostage, kills himself
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Indianapolis man arrested in road rage incident on I-465
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Man accused of killing parking garage security guard extradited to Indiana
South Bend, IN2 days ago
IMPD, FBI investigating after Brinks truck robbed on east side
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Police: Three Shootings Within An Hour Across Indianapolis on Thursday
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indianapolis man sentenced to 105 years for child molestation
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Two people shot on Indy’s far east side, one in critical condition
Indianapolis, IN8 hours ago
Indianapolis man convicted in 2019 murder of woman on city's north side
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Suspect left forklift operator ID, gun near scene of fatal shooting at Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Arrest report details what led up to deadly shooting of Lucas Oil Stadium worker
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
I-65 billboard referencing Greenwood shooting taken down
Greenwood, IN2 days ago
Unclaimed remains in Marion County nearly double, part of growing issue
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Indianapolis Parent Accidentally Sent Child to School with Gun
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Man Found Shot Outside Greenwood Restaurant, Later Died
Greenwood, IN3 days ago
Police: Man hit several parked cars, tried to run away
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
IMPD: 1 wounded in shooting on Indy's west side
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
'I don't deserve this' | Man wounded in road rage shooting on west side of Indianapolis thankful for arrest
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy