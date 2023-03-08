Open in App
Washington County, RI
See more from this location?
Newport Buzz

THE LOCAL GROUP OF LILA DELMAN COMPASS SELECTED AS ONE OF AMERICA’S TOP 100 REAL ESTATE AGENTS FOR 2023

By Christian Winthrop,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JvGJA_0lCH2J2R00

Lila Delman Compass announced Monday that The Local Group has been selected among America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents® for 2023. Selection to America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents® is by invitation only and is reserved to identify the nation’s most esteemed and skilled Real Estate Agents and Brokers with a history of routinely selling homes above market value.

The Local Group, which has ranked as the number one sales team in Washington County for the past three years, is composed of sales associates Nicole Maine, Patrick Farrell, Sue Coughlin, Benjamin Wood and Jonathan Kaufman. This dynamic sales team has also been recognized in RealTrends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list, ranking in the top 1.49% of all Realtors® nationwide.

“We are immensely proud to be named within America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents® from here in little Rhode Island,” stated Nicole Maine. “We began The Local Group with a common passion and shared purpose of helping people and placing our clients’ interests above everything else. In just a short time, our passion for our clients led to this recognition, which is a humbling honor.”

Patrick Farrell commented, “Our clients are at the heart of everything we do and we pride ourselves on developing long term relationships with them that extend beyond their closing. Thank you to all of our clients and colleagues for helping us obtain such a prestigious nomination.”

Members are selected through a comprehensive multi-phase selection process involving proprietary algorithms using advanced data analytics to assess a broad array of criteria and data for each candidate, including (but not limited to) the Real Estate Professional’s total yearly sales volume, notable above market value sales, luxury home sales, efficiency rating for closing sales, lifetime professional experience, client satisfaction ratings, and other notable recognitions, among many other proprietary factors. Based on these criteria, a measure/rating for each Real Estate Professional is established indicating their relative effectiveness in closing high-value sales above market value in comparison to other Real Estate Professionals in their region. Accordingly, the most efficient and effective Real Estate Professionals among the community are then identified for selection among America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents®.

Only the Top 100 qualifying Real Estate Professionals in each region will receive this honor and be selected for membership among America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents®. With these extremely high standards for selection, less than one percent (1%) of active Real Estate Professionals in the United States will receive this honor — truly the most exclusive and elite level of Real Estate Agents and Brokers in the community.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What You Can Buy - Impressive Array of Equestrian Properties Hit the RI Market
Westerly, RI2 days ago
EG Real Estate: 2 Homes Listed & 2 Homes Sold
East Greenwich, RI2 days ago
McGovern of Residential Properties Ltd. sells 21.3 acres for $1.45 million
South Kingstown, RI3 days ago
Massachusetts woman, temp agency owner, arrested for allegedly hiding $3.2 Million in payroll
Randolph, MA1 day ago
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Store Unexpectedly Closing
Guilford, CT1 day ago
New Report: Providence’s New Electricity Co. Tied to Millions to GOP to Block Shutoff Disclosure
Providence, RI3 days ago
Hartford mayor pushes legislation targeting repeat offenders | The Real Story
Hartford, CT16 hours ago
Neronha Lashes Out at DEM, McKee, and GoLocal When Questioned About Lack of Enviro Enforcement
Woonsocket, RI1 day ago
St. Onge named finance director in North Smithfield
North Smithfield, RI2 days ago
Cardi Corporation acknowledges financial difficulties
Cranston, RI3 days ago
OPINION: “In my line of work New Bedford has the most disgusting, worst catch basins I’ve seen”
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
Residential Properties’ DeRentis to Appear on HGTV’s “House Hunters”
Providence, RI4 days ago
Two indicted for defrauding Massachusetts Covid-19 relief funds
Boston, MA3 days ago
‘Heartbreaking’: Dozens of RI children with special needs not receiving education
Providence, RI3 days ago
AG orders fraudulent North Smithfield contractor to pay victim $15,000
North Smithfield, RI3 days ago
New Bedford and Fall River ranked in Top Ten most dangerous cities in Massachusetts
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
What Makes Somerset the Most Affordable Town on the SouthCoast
Somerset, MA3 days ago
One of Lakeville’s Most Desirable Waterfront Homes is For Sale
Lakeville, MA3 days ago
Which dioceses in New England are letting people eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day?
Providence, RI2 days ago
$1 ticket for Cinema site
New Britain, CT3 days ago
‘A true fraud’: Feds ask for nearly 6-year sentence in stolen valor case
East Greenwich, RI2 days ago
The Roger Williams Zoo Invites You to Party for the Planet
Providence, RI1 day ago
Single New Bedford mom: “My son comes home hungry from school, because the food is nasty!”
New Bedford, MA2 days ago
Warwick police say farewell to a fan-favorite furry friend
Warwick, RI1 day ago
‘All had individual personalities’: Animal sanctuary recovers from massive bird loss
Tiverton, RI2 days ago
A slaughterhouse in Westport
Westport, MA3 days ago
Providence man sentenced for fraudulently receiving over $30K in pandemic relief funds
Providence, RI3 days ago
Seekonk Hires Four New Firefighters
Seekonk, MA3 days ago
Bruce Springsteen in Uncasville, Connecticut: Where to buy last-minute tickets
Montville, CT2 days ago
NAACP calling for action after Hartford’s north-end residents’ homes damaged by flooding, sewage backups
Hartford, CT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy