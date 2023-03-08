Open in App
KRON4 News

This famous Disneyland snack is coming to grocery stores nationwide

By Iman Palm,

4 days ago

Disneyland fans no longer have to travel to the park to enjoy one of the resort's famous treats.

Dole, the company behind the beloved park’s pineapple soft-serve Dole Whip, announced that the famed treat would be available in grocery stores nationwide. The frozen snack item will be available in three flavors: pineapple, mango, and strawberry.

The company didn't specify when the product would be available in stores.

The rollout of Dole Whip nationwide comes as the company aims to introduce healthier snacking options for adults and children. Along with the Dole Whip, the company plans to roll out low-calorie beverages, probiotic sodas, juices that support gut health and smoothie bowls.

Bay Area Walgreens location halts food sales due to rodents

The company is also planning to relaunch its acai bowls.

The public will be able to try the new snack options at the Expo West event , which will be at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 7 – 11. The new Dole product line will be available at booth 359.

For those still wanting to enjoy a Dole Whip at the "Happiest Place on Earth," the treat is available at multiple locations throughout the resort, including the Tiki Juice Bar and the Tropical Hideaway.

