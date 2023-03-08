News Photojournalist

The photojournalist will have daily responsibilities to work in the field to shoot and edit news stories that has been assigned to them by newsroom management. Once video is shot they edit the video working collaboratively with reporters to create news stories for linear and digital broadcasts.

Responsibilities

Shoot and edit news stories and breaking news in a fast paced, deadline-driven environment

Work as a team or independently to portray compelling stories from concept to completion

Basic Qualifications

Demonstrate good news judgement

Proficient in lighting, audio and non-linear editing for television news

Experience operating a live truck

Team player with exceptional work ethic

Required Qualifications

Minimum of three years television news experience

Clean Driving Record

The ability to work under deadline, multi-task and prioritize assignments

Must be able to lift and carry minimum of 50 pounds of equipment

May require standing for long periods of time

Flexibility to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays and business dictates

Preferred Qualifications

Ideal candidate would be comfortable on-camera if needed

Required Education

High School Diploma

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com, Req. ID: 10043874

