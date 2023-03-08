Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
6abc Action News

Sen. Hughes announces $1.7M grant to support Temple University police following officer's death

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TT7De_0lCH0I5I00

Following the death of Temple University police officer Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald and ongoing efforts for better campus safety, Senator Vincent Hughes announced a $1.7 million grant for the school's police department.

The Democrat announced the grant on Wednesday.

"How can we honor the life of such a positive role model and take steps to prevent this kind of tragedy from ever happening again?" asked Hughes. "We can make sure more resources, like this grant, make their way to the Temple University Police Department so that its officers are equipped with what they need to stay safe while protecting and serving the Temple community."

Sgt. Fitzgerald was shot and killed on the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue on Feb. 18 while he was patrolling the area. Police have since arrested and charged an 18-year-old suspect from Bucks County in his death.

Following the sergeant's death, Temple University students have protested on campus , demanding university leaders improve campus safety.

Last week, hundreds of students marched to the Bell Tower in order to ignite change from the administration.

"One thing that stands true for Temple students and North Philadelphia community members and residents is that we all deserve to feel safe," Temple sophomore Nate Weinberg previously told 6abc.

Hughes stated that the grant will go toward the police department's gunshot detection and license plate reader technology, retention and recruitment bonuses, crisis intervention and de-escalation training, rape aggression defense instruction training, records management system/National Incident-Based Reporting System upgrades, and CCTV cameras.
