West Whiteland Township, PA
6abc Action News

Chester County police warn residents to be cautious as credit card thefts are on the rise

4 days ago

Credit card thefts are on the rise in West Whiteland Township, and police are warning residents to be more aware of their surroundings.

West Whiteland police released a video showing one of the thefts that occurred at a Whole Foods on North Pottstown Pike.

In the footage, two women are going through a victim's purse and taking her wallet while she was seated in the dining area, distracted by her phone.

"They took advantage of that and rifled through her purse, took her credit cards and were on their way," said Detective Scott Pezick.

He said the thefts happen about a dozen times a month, leading to tens of thousands of dollars racked up on the stolen cards.

"I'm surprised at Whole Foods, but I'm not surprised that it happens all the time," said one shopper who saw the video.

Police said the criminals generally go after older women in dining establishments. They also said one of the biggest problem areas in West Whiteland Township is Panera Bread on Swedesford Road.

This may be because the layouts are similar at most Panera Bread restaurants, according to police.

The most recent theft was Tuesday night.

"The one thing you want to do to not be a victim is be aware of your surroundings," said Det. Pezick.

In the case of the Whole Foods theft, police have a suspect. They said she has faced similar charges for credit card theft in the past.
