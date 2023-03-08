Trae Young Reacts to Jordan Poole's Bizarre Techincal Foul

Even Trae Young couldn't believe Jordan Poole received a technical foul.

One of the most bizarre things this NBA season is just how bad the Golden State Warriors are on the road compared to at home. The team dropped another pivotal game on the road, this time to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Perhaps the only thing more confusing than that last night was the strange technical foul Jordan Poole received for passing the ball to a referee. For those that didn't see the technical foul, here is a video.

Jordan Poole didn't understand why he received a technical foul, and neither did Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young.

"It’s the speed in the bounce pass probably.. 😰😂," Young said on Twitter.

Truthfully, the referees seem to have a huge magnifying glass on Jordan Poole this season. He started this season getting called for carrying the ball when other players in the league routinely carry it without getting called for it. It was a very unfortunate technical foul for Poole last night against the Thunder, but what's more unfortunate is the Warriors' record. The team is now only half a game out of the play-in tournament, with more road games left than home games. Next week, they face the LA Clippers on the road in a huge game with massive playoff implications.

Simply put, the Golden State Warriors need to start figuring things out, and they need to start now.

