101-year-old World War II veteran injured in crash involving Las Vegas-area robbery suspects

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A 101-year-old World War II veteran was injured in a high-speed chase last week involving three alleged robbery suspects, which ended in police shooting one woman, documents said.

Dr. Herbert Muskin was in a stopped car on Sunset Road at Stephanie Street in Henderson when the suspect vehicle rammed into him and his wife on March 1, documents said.

The suspects’ car was traveling at more than 80 mph and collided with the Muskins’ car at about 40 mph, police said. The impact caused the Muskins’ car to hit a pole on the opposite side of the intersection.

Herbert Muskin suffered a fractured neck vertebra in the crash, police said.

Lorraine Alvarado, 32, and Kassandra Alvarez, 29, face charges connected to the robbery. A third woman no longer faces charges. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Documents indicated Alvarez was the driver. Alvarado ran from the vehicle with a gun in her right hand before turning the firearm at an officer who fired his gun at her. After falling to the ground, police said she rolled into a sitting position and continued aiming her firearm at officers. According to the report, officers fired again, and Alvarado eventually dropped her gun.

Two officers fired a combined 16 rounds at Alvarado.

Alvarado was being held without bail Wednesday. Bail was set Tuesday at $750,000 for Alvarez.

8 News Now celebrated Muskin’s 100 th birthday on air on July 30, 2021.

